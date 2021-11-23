DIVISION 1
ALL-STATE
GOALIE: David Hood, Man. Central
DEFENSE: Fernando Figuero, South; Dan Miranda, South; Patrick Tewksbury, Londonderry; Jamie O'Keefe, Exeter.
MIDFIELD: Eric Ringer, Hanover; Ethan Emata, South; Tyler Kraft, Londonderry; Jahir Garcia, Man. Central.
FORWARDS: Jadiel Bomfin, South; Artur Moura, Memorial; Cedric Isho, Man. Central
SECOND TEAM
Adam Freiburger, Pinkerton defense
HONORABLE MENTION
Sam Husson, Windham defense; Ryan Husson, Windham midfield; Max Husson, Windham forward; Evan Doherty, Timberlane, defense; Tyler McGarry, Salem forward
HONORS
Coach of Year: Tom Bellen, Nashua South
DIVISION 2
Pelham honors: Alex Gagnon, honorable mention defense
Sanborn honors: James O'Connell, second-team defense
LIONS CUP
Local selections: none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.