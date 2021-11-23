Husson family

The soccer playing Hussons, from the left are Sam Husson, Ryan Husson, father Joseph Husson, Abby Husson, mother Kari Husson, Max Husson and Meghan Husson.

DIVISION 1

ALL-STATE

GOALIE: David Hood, Man. Central

DEFENSE: Fernando Figuero, South; Dan Miranda, South; Patrick Tewksbury, Londonderry; Jamie O'Keefe, Exeter.

MIDFIELD: Eric Ringer, Hanover; Ethan Emata, South; Tyler Kraft, Londonderry; Jahir Garcia, Man. Central.

FORWARDS: Jadiel Bomfin, South; Artur Moura, Memorial; Cedric Isho, Man. Central

SECOND TEAM

Adam Freiburger, Pinkerton defense

HONORABLE MENTION

Sam Husson, Windham defense; Ryan Husson, Windham midfield; Max Husson, Windham forward; Evan Doherty, Timberlane, defense; Tyler McGarry, Salem forward

HONORS

Coach of Year: Tom Bellen, Nashua South

DIVISION 2

Pelham honors: Alex Gagnon, honorable mention defense

Sanborn honors: James O'Connell, second-team defense

LIONS CUP

Local selections: none

