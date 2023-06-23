The East roster for the CHaD (Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth) New Hampshire East-West All-Star football game will have a distinctly Timberlane feel on Friday.
And recently-graduated Owl Jaden Mwangi couldn’t be happier about it.
For one final time, a group of players that led Timberlane from a winless season to a state championship, and run towards a repeat last fall, will be together on the gridiron.
“As a team we haven’t had the average journey through our four years of high school football at Timberlane,” said Mwangi, “and it’s been a pleasure to be apart of.”
Mwangi leads a group of five Timberlane athletes that will suit up for the East on Friday (6 p.m.) at Saint Anselm. He’s joined by Eagle-Tribune All-Star linemen Malikai Colon and Cam Zambrowicz, quarterback/linebacker Dom Coppetta and receiver/defensive back Matt Williams.
It’s the final game for a set of our-year starter that lead Timberlane from an 0-9 record in 2019 to an undefeated Division II state title in 2021 and a 9-3 record and a trip to the Division I semifinals last fall.
“Football has helped me create some of my closest bonds throughout high school,” said Mwangi. “Obviously our season and careers didn’t end how we imagined, so after it ended like that, to get one more chance to go out there and compete as a group means a lot to all of us.”
Mwangi will play receiver and defensive back in the CHaD game, his final football game before he heads to Nichols College (Dudley, Mass.) to play baseball.
In the fall Mwangi earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors, excelling on defense while catching 12 passes for 300 yards and seven touchdowns.
“As an athlete, Jaden’s skill set has always been outstanding,” said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “Over his four years, he grew into a consistent playmaker who could be counted on in big moments. As a person, I’m so proud of the man he is becoming. He is mature, focused and accountable. I am fortunate to have been able to work with him closely in two sports over the last four years.”
Mwangi believes he will have the chance to make a few big plays in the CHaD game.
“I believe that I’ll be a big part of the offense alongside some very talented kids,” he said. “With the offense that we have, we will be able to spread it out, allowing all the receivers to get their chance to make a play.”
And he isn’t the only Owl ready for Friday.
“I’m very excited to play in this game as well as raise awareness for a great cause during the process,” said Zambrowicz. “I’m looking forward to being teammates with past opponents and putting the pads on one last time with my Timberlane teammates after seven years of memories.”
CHAMP PELHAM WELL-REPRESENTED
Three-time defending undefeated state champion Pelham will be well-represented in the ChaD game, with four Pythons on the East roster.
One is three-year starting quarterback Jake Travis, who is listed as a quarterback/running back/fullback/cornerback/safety on the roster. An Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a defensive back, he also threw for 690 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 419 yards and 11 TDs, finishing 30-0 as a starter.
“It is an absolute pleasure to be able to participate in this game,” said Travis. “Being able to play one more game is something most kids don’t get the privilege to say. Being able to to not only come out and play the game I love one last time, but to do it with the teammates I’ve been playing with all my life is something special.”
Joining him will be Eagle-Tribune All-Star fullback/linebacker Ethan Demmons, a four-year starter who ran for 841 yards and 10 TDs last fall.
“We are all excited to play with each other one last time,” said Demmons. “We are hoping that we get this last win to cap off our undefeated three years in high school.”
Rounding out the Pelham representatives will be All-New Hampshire Division 2 picks tight end/defensive lineman Jake Cawthron (365 receiving yards, 4 TDs) and running back/defensive back Alex Carroll (698 rushing yards, 9 TDs).
“It’s an honor to play in great game for such a great cause,” said Carroll. “Playing with the Pelham boys has been a highlight of my sports career. I can’t wait to share the field with not only my Pelham teammates, but all of the best seniors throughout the state one last time.”
GOSS REPRESENTING WINDHAM
The lone representative for Windham — which finished 6-3 and advanced to the Division I playoffs last fall — in the CHaD Game is linebacker and offensive lineman Aidan Goss.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Goss was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a senior, after turning in 88 tackles, 26 for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He will next play a postgraduate season at Phillips Academy.
“It’s a great experience to be able to represent the town of Windham as well as the program I love so much one more time against the best of the best,” said Goss. “It’s definitely exciting to be able to add another page to my high-school career and get another chance to end on a high note! I’m making friends with kids who I’ve been playing against for four years, who I otherwise wouldn’t be able to befriend without this unique experience.”
Pinkerton will be represented by running back/defensive back Patrick Waldron.
