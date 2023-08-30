WINDHAM — Tiger An holds his unique name very dear.
The moniker links him to his late grandfather, his family’s native South Korea, and the passion that they share — taekwondo.
“I love my name, it’s something I’ve have grown to love more and more as I grow older,” said An. “Tiger is my real name. I get asked about it all the time. My grandfather grew up in South Korea and was a martial artist. His nickname was Tiger. After he moved to America, he opened a martial arts studio, and decided to name it, ‘Tiger An’s Taekwondo.’ So the name was it my family, and I was the one to receive it.”
An accomplished martial artist — who studies and teaches at his family’s studio, which has been a fixture in Lowell for more than 40 years — An also holds another notable distinction:
One of New Hampshire and the Eagle-Tribune area’s most dangerous running backs.
The Windham High senior is a three-year starting running back for the Jaguars, who open the 2023 season at perennial power Pinkerton on Thursday (6 p.m.)
“I can’t even put into words how excited the team and I are,” said An. “We can’t wait to play Pinkerton. We are definitely locked in. We’ve spent a few weeks getting ready for them. It’s great to start the season with a powerhouse program. We want to show that we’re a dangerous team.”
The bruising 5-foot-8, 200-pounder rushed for 746 yards and scored 12 touchdowns last fall, for a Jaguars squad that finished 6-3 and advanced to the Division 1 tournament.
“Tiger has really been in our program for over 10 years now,” said Windham head coach Jack Byrne. “(Former head coach) Bill Raycraft and I started our summer youth camp when our program first started, and we always talked about who the best little kids were and how they would be Jaguars someday. The first name I can think of way back was Tiger. He has a unique name, so that may have made it easier, but his name could have been Bob Smith and he would have still left a lasting impression on us.
“Tiger has world class work ethic and dedication. The time he’s put into martial arts, football, academics and the overall pursuit of life goals is beyond anything I’ve seen as a coach. It will be really hard when it’s time for Tiger to leave for bigger things like college, but it really makes me fired up to coach him for one more season.”
TIGER THE MARTIAL ARTIST
Martial arts, and specifically taekwondo, is rooted deep in An’s blood.
His grandfather Nam An — who passed way in 2020 — grew up in South Korea, before moving to American. In 1979, he founded Tiger An’s Taekwondo in Lowell. One of the current grand masters is Tiger’s father Richard.
“I’ve been doing taekwondo since I was 3-years-old,” said Tiger. “I love my taekwondo community so much. My entire family, from the mother and dad to grandmother and younger sister are involved. Martial arts is very special to me.
“I compete on the demonstration team. We do big team performances. It’s like a football game. We’re on this big stage, and you get to perform and do what you do best. I love that feeling. I do a lot of shows in the offseason. Now, I’m focused on football.”
An feels martial arts is a huge help on the football field.
“One of the biggest things is flexibility,” he said. “My flexibility is better than other football players. It also helps my discipline and mindset. That carries over to all parts of my life, which helps me a lot.”
AN THE RUNNING BACK
While much of his childhood was dedicated to taekwondo, An also caught the football bug.
“I was around 7-years-old and I really wanted to find my own sport,” said An, who is planning to play football in college. “After the first football practice, I didn’t like it at all. My dad (who played football for Londonderry) encouraged me to stick with it. I was used to martial arts, and the helmet and close contract were very different.
“For a long time I thought nose guard was my position. In seventh and eighth grade I was an all-star nose guard. But, around that time, I started trying out running back. You get to have the ball in your hands, make quick decisions and all the pressure is on you. I love it!”
An broke into the Windham lineup as a sophomore. He truly emerged as a standout last fall, which included 107 rushing yards and three second-half touchdowns in a comeback victory over Concord, 135 yards and a TD against Londonderry and 141 yards and a TD in a near upset of Pinkerton.
But his contributions go beyond statistics.
“There were so many times I would be taking Luke and Quinn, my son and daughter, with me to a summer workout,” said Byrne. “I’d show up ‘early,’ but Tiger was already there in a full sweat putting in extra work. My kids would say ‘Why is that guy here already?’ They got to learn from Tiger about work ethic and working when no one else is watching. It’s pretty nice as a dad to have an example right in front of them instead of giving a typical dad speech.”
