Windham’s Reagan Murray made the Division 1 first-team.

Timberlane’s Alida Bates and Bella Keogh, Windham’s Reagan Murray and Pinkerton’s Emily Hood earned All-Division 1 first-team honors. Pelham coach Carlos Fuertes was named Division 2 Coach of the Year.

DIVISION 1

ALL-STATE

GOALIE: Sofia Ranalli, Portsmouth; DEFENSE: Aracelli Cloutier, Bedford; Elsa Bolinger, Hanover; Alida Bates, Timberlane; Caley Nault, Concord; MIDFIELD: Emily Hood, Pinkerton; Maggie Hall, Exeter; Brooke Paquette, BG; Hannah Lord, BG; FORWARDS: Bella Keogh, Timberlane; Paige Boudreau, Alvirne; Reagan Murray, Windham

SECOND TEAM

Allison Lamphere, Pinkerton defense; Charlotte Hinchey, Salem, midfield; Sophia Keogh, Timberlane, forward

HONORABLE MENTION

Ali Amari, Windham, defense; Emily Wilson, Salem, defense; Leah Morrier, Timberlane, midfield

HONORS

Coach of Year: Mickey Smith, Portsmouth

DIVISION 2

Pelham honors: Lindsey Butler, second-team midfield; Ashlyn Walsh, second-team forward; Carlos Fuertes, Division 2 Coach of the Year

Sanborn honors: Sydney O’Toole, honorable mention forward

LIONS CUP

Local selections: Emily Wilson, Salem; Reagan Murray, Windham; Alida Bates, Timberlane

