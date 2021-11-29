Timberlane’s Alida Bates and Bella Keogh, Windham’s Reagan Murray and Pinkerton’s Emily Hood earned All-Division 1 first-team honors. Pelham coach Carlos Fuertes was named Division 2 Coach of the Year.
DIVISION 1
ALL-STATE
GOALIE: Sofia Ranalli, Portsmouth; DEFENSE: Aracelli Cloutier, Bedford; Elsa Bolinger, Hanover; Alida Bates, Timberlane; Caley Nault, Concord; MIDFIELD: Emily Hood, Pinkerton; Maggie Hall, Exeter; Brooke Paquette, BG; Hannah Lord, BG; FORWARDS: Bella Keogh, Timberlane; Paige Boudreau, Alvirne; Reagan Murray, Windham
SECOND TEAM
Allison Lamphere, Pinkerton defense; Charlotte Hinchey, Salem, midfield; Sophia Keogh, Timberlane, forward
HONORABLE MENTION
Ali Amari, Windham, defense; Emily Wilson, Salem, defense; Leah Morrier, Timberlane, midfield
HONORS
Coach of Year: Mickey Smith, Portsmouth
DIVISION 2
Pelham honors: Lindsey Butler, second-team midfield; Ashlyn Walsh, second-team forward; Carlos Fuertes, Division 2 Coach of the Year
Sanborn honors: Sydney O’Toole, honorable mention forward
LIONS CUP
Local selections: Emily Wilson, Salem; Reagan Murray, Windham; Alida Bates, Timberlane
