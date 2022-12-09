Pinkerton Academy’s Lorenzo Corsetto knows what it takes to win a state championship.
In the spring, Corsetto was the starting second baseman for the Astros baseball team that took home the Division 1 state title, scoring a run in the state title game.
Now, he hopes to bring that champion experience to the Pinkerton boys hockey team.
“Having played on a team that won a championship, I definitely think my experience will benefit this hockey team,” said Corsetto. “Having experience in stressful and intense playoffs games will help me try and prepare my teammates for what it’s like to deal with that kind of pressure. It’s something I look forward to helping my teammates with when big games come our way.”
Corsetto is now in his fourth season as a go-to forward for the Pinkerton hockey, which kicks off its regular season on Wednesday at Trinity (4:30 p.m.)
The Astros return 11 players from last year’s roster, including Eagle-Tribune All-Star Honorable Mentions goalie Damien Carter and Corsetto.
“The team looks motivated,” said coach Sam Littlefield, whose squad went 8-12-1 last winter. “We have a very solid and large senior class leading the way. They will set a good example for the younger players. We have some decent speed this year as well as a bit of size. I think our defense should be pretty solid this year, which is an extremely important element to have.”
A key member of that senior class is Corsetto, who scored nine goals last fall, including a key tally in a win over Windham, six as a sophomore and four goals as a freshman.
“I think my role on this team is to be a leader,” said Corsetto. “This will be my fourth season on varsity and I’ve been able to grow and learn from the previous leaders on this team. I feel that it’s now my turn to step up and lead this group while showing the new players what Pinkerton hockey is all about.”
Corsetto will look to bring the experience from last spring’s baseball championship. He appeared in every game at second base, hitting .306 with 15 runs and 17 RBIs. He was 5 for 7 with three runs and two RBIs in the postseason.
“Winning the state championship last spring will be something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said. “It was a goal our team had been focusing on since we came up short the previous season. As a team we all bought into what it would take to win and ended up taking it home.
“The great thing I learned from that championship run was having every player on the team on the same page. No matter if they were an everyday starter or didn’t play often, every player on the team had a job to contribute towards our teams overall goal of winning the championship. If we are able to bring that mindset this year for hockey I believe our team can accomplish our overall goal of winning a state championship.”
SALEM STRONG AGAIN
Salem High was once again hit hard by graduation, losing 2022 Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year Brady Ferreira (25 goals last season) and No. 2 scorer Jackson Doughty (16 goals).
But the Blue Devils return some impressive firepower.
Eagle-Tribune All-Tribune All-Star defenseman Jackson Maietta is back. In addition to his work on the blue line, he scored seven goals and was second on the team with 18 assists.
“Jack’s a great skater with tremendous speed, great work ethic and great leadership,” said coach Mark McGinn.
Also back is goalie Colby Savageau, who played every game last season, delivering three shutouts, a 2.86 goals-against average and .878 save percentage. Returnee Jake Barton was third on the team with 13 goals and fourth in points with 25.
WINDHAM BUILDS STRENGTH
Windham hockey coach Shawn Dunn believes the Jaguars’ youth movement of the last couple years could spell success this winter and beyond.
“The last two seasons, we had a very young core with 12-14 freshmen/sophomores and often we were on the wrong end of the score as the kids navigated playing against older competition,” said Dunn. “This year, the team is hoping to capitalize on all their hard learned lessons and open some eyes now that they’re bigger, older and stronger.”
Leading the returnees is Eagle-Tribune All-Star defenseman Casey Kramer. The junior scored six goals, including the game-winner against Salem, and added nine assists. Goalie Vito Mancini is heading into his fourth season as a starter in net.
TIMBERLANE BACK FOR SEASON 2Timberlane varsity hockey returns for its second season since the program was resurrected in 2021 after being dormant for two seasons.
Coach Bill Brown believes his Owls have taken a major steps towards competing this season.
“The team continues to be young,” said Brown. “But we expect to have a high compete level every shift and compete with a strong schedule. We have a quality core group returning from last season. Team will rely on the positive team culture that strengthened through last season and it’s leadership.”
Strong players coming back include 2022 Eagle-Tribune Honorable Mentions Cam Ingram (forward/defense) and Billy Shanley (forward).
PINKERTON GIRLS PROGRAM GROWS
After advancing to the state semifinals for the second straight season, the Pinkerton girls hockey team is drawing plenty of interest.
“This will be the largest roster Pinkerton girls hockey has fielded since the start of the program,” said coach Scott Dunn. “We look to continue the successes of the last two years and compete at the highest possible level.”
The Astros will be tasked with replacing three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Molly Fahey (school record 50 career goals), who graduated. But they return standouts like Madison Gibeault, Riley Dunn and Emily Gosselin.
