Pinkerton track's dynamic duo was at it again at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions at Oyster River High on Saturday afternoon.
UNH-bound Briana Danis won her third straight Meet of Champions title in the discus (138-11). She also scored her first Meet of Champions title in the shot put (35-1.5).
Fellow Astro Jordan Wheaton won her second straight Meet of Champions title in the 100 hurdles (46.46).
Wheaton also joined Eva Roberts, Nora Brayall and Hannah Sippel to take second in the 4x100 (48.92).
On the boys side, Windham's Kevin Brooks was second in the 200 (22.57), and Shayan Biswas was third in the long jump (20-10).
Salem's Nicholas Rushton was third in the pole vault (12-6), and Blue Devil Brock James was fifth in the mile (4:28.73).
For more, read Monday's Eagle-Tribune.
