Salem’s Brock James truly feels like he’s running with nothing to lose this weekend.
The sophomore entered the spring with two goals — quality for Meet of Champions and set the Salem High record in the 1,600 meter.
With those both firmly in his pocket, James will look to add to his breakout spring when he hits the track for New Hampshire Meet of Champions on Saturday at Oyster River High School.
“I’m so excited to compete at the Meet of Champions this Saturday,” said James, who plays basketball in the winter. “I’m most excited to compete against the best runners in the state. Now I hope to get a new personal best and qualify for New Englands.”
James qualified for Meet of Champions after coming from behind in the final 100 meters to take third in the 1,600 at Division 1s in a school-record 4:28.34.
“Going into the season, it was one of my goals to break the record,” he said. “I’ve worked all season to run a fast time. I’m proud of the accomplishment.
“It was also an honor to make Meet of Champions. There are a lot of great runners in New Hampshire, I am glad I got it done.”
That 1,600 time leads the Eagle-Tribune area this spring. He’s also run a 4:28.34 mile, fourth best in the area, behind just Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Ryan Connolly and Camden Reiland of North Andover and Colin Kirn of Andover.
“Brock brings a center to the team,said Salem coach Spencer Shaw. “His dedication and work ethic (along with his teammates like Jackson Gannon) have brought him deserved results throughout the season. With this, is a deserved leadership. He’s developed a strong confidence in himself and in his training. He’s a role model. He has had very smart races this year that have connected with his fitness levels. We as a coaching staff are excited to see what comes next for him.”
Distance running has long been a passion for the Blue Devil track and cross country standout.
“I started running in elementary school by participating in local fun runs,” he said. “My first competitive race was when I was 9 years old. I started to take it seriously in sixth grade. My sister Erica was also a runner throughout the years. I would always look up to her when it came to running. My dad was also a cross country and track coach during that time, so I was always around during his practices and meets. I always ran cross country, so that always kept me on the distance side of the sport.”
James showed flashes of his potential as a freshman. He ran a 4:56.62 mile, and placed third at the Londonderry Invitational in the 3,200 (10:52.79).
But he took his performance to a new level this spring, including winning the 1,600 at the Kiwanis Freshman-Sophomore Meet (4:37.17) and the 800 at the Sanborn Last Chance Meet (2:02.35), where his 4x400 relay was third (3:40.41).
“I have grown a ton,” he said. “My freshman year of track and sophomore cross country season didn’t go as planned. I didn’t hit the goals I wanted to hit. I have learned from the failures and it motivated me to be a better runner and have such a great season.”
He’s now ready for Meet of Champions.
“I’m looking to run a personal best and qualify for the New England Championships,” he said. “I don’t want my season to end Saturday.”
PINKERTON STARS READY TO SHINE
The Pinkerton dynamic duo of Jordan Wheaton and Briana Danis will look to once again dominate at Meet of Champions.
Wheaton is the No. 1 seed in the 100 hurdles (14.38) after placing second at Meet of Champions a junior.
“Going into MOC’s I’m really excited and feeling good, just gonna leave everything I have left on the track and hopefully its enough to help me succeed,” said Wheaton. “My goal this meet is to try and have fun with this meet because it is my last meet in my Pinkerton uniform. Obviously I am gonna try and make this last meet count. All I am trying to do is PR.”
Danis will look to three-peat as Meet of Champions champ in the discus. She’s the No. 1 seed in the discus (137-6) and the No. 2 seed in the shot put (35-8.5), which she placed second in last spring.
“Going into Meet of Champions I am feeling really good,” said Danis.”Last week I was struggling with an injury, but that’s been fixed as of a few days ago, so I’m finally fit and ready to throw something big. For discus, I’m hoping for at least 140 feet, and for shot I’m aiming for 37-plus feet. If nothing else, I’d like to at least take my third MOCs win in the discus. I’m ready to compete, and I think the team as a whole is as well.”
