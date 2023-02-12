After two years without a state indoor championship meet, the Pinkerton Academy girls were extra hungry.
Sunday morning at Dartmouth the Astros made up for all that lost time, crushing the competition to capture the 2023 NHIAA Division I title.
Pinkerton scored 75 points, putting plenty of distance between the Astros and runner-up Bedford.
Jordan Wheaton stood tall for the champs. She sprinted to victory in the 55 hurdles with an 8.4 clocking. Wheaton also cleared 5-foot-4 to capture the high jump.
Contessa Silva had a big day for Pinkerton, speeding to the win in the 3000 meters and adding a third place in the 1500.
Isabelle Groulx had a busy-successful day with a second-place in the 1000, a sixth in the 1500 and the anchor leg on the victorious Astros’ 4x800 relay team.
Salem High featured a pair of runner-up efforts with Lily Thomas in the 1500 and Bella Colizzi in the shot put.
On the Division 1 boys side, Pinkerton (44) settled for second behind Bedford (60) and just ahead of third-place Portsmouth (43).
The Astros won the 4x400 and picked up a second in the 55 hurdles from sophomore Matt Morrison.
Windham High picked up a solid fourth place in the team chase, scoring 35 points.
The Jags won the 4x200 and had Kevin Brooks place second in the 55 meters and the 300.
Samuel Jones was third in the dash for Salem.
Pelham High competed in the NHIAA Division II Championships, also at Dartmouth, on Sunday evening.
Reese Nicolos won the 55 hurdles for the big Python highlight of the day as the girls finished in 14th placed.
Junior McKinnon placed in a pair of events for the Pelham boys, who were eighth.
Division I Boys
Team Scores: 1. Bedford 60, 2. Pinkerton 44, 3. Portsmouth 43, 4. Windham 35, 5. Nashua South 34, 15. Salem 6
Area Placers
4x800: 2. Pinkerton (Rzasa, Hayes, Dowd, Davis) 8:32.48
55 Hurdles: 2. Matt Morrison (P) 8.31
55 Meters: 2. Kevin Brooks (W) 6.68; 3. Samuel Jones (S) 6.71; 5. Matt Morrison (P) 6.83; 6. Caden Michaud (P) 6.88
1000: 5. Nathan Binda (P) 2:45.51; 6. Logan Carter (W) 2:47.53
600: 4. Theodore Davis (P) 1:28,74; 5. Craig Coventry (P) 1:29.40; 6. Zackary Smith (P) 1:29.77
300: 2. Kevin Brooks (W) 36.53; 5. Matt Morrison (P) 37.17; 6. Caden Michaud (P) 37.24
4x400: 1. Pinkerton (Harrington, Keith, Coventry, Binda) 3:36.97
4x200: 1. Windham 1:34.43
Long Jump: 3. Shayan Biswas (W) 19-6.5; 5. Casey Watson (P) 19-3.75; 6. Nicholas Harrington (P) 18-10.75
Division I Girls
Team Scores: 1. Pinkerton 75, 2. Bedford 57, 3. Dover, 4. Concord, 5. Portsmouth, 9. Salem 17, 14. Windham 6
Area Placers
3000: 1. Contessa Silva (P) 10:57.01
55 Hurdles: 1. Jordan Wheaton (P) 8.40
1000: 2. Isabelle Groulx (P) 3:14.67; 5. Darby Madden (W) 3:30.40
300: 4. Hannah Sippel (P) 42.62
1500: 2. Lily Thomas (S) 5:06.71; 3. Contessa Silva (P) 5:06.82; 4. Katherine Klinger (W) 5:08.81; 6. Isabelle Groulx (P) 5:11.86
4x800: 1. Pinkerton (Blake, Jellow, Knowlton, Groulx) 10:07.90
4x400: 2. Pinkerton (Blake, Jellow, Sippel, Sippel) 4:15.67
4x200: 5. Pinkerton (Wheaton, Roberts, Brayall, Sippel) 1:51.72
High Jump: 1. Jordan Wheaton (P) 5-4
Shot Put: 2. Bella Colizzi (S) 35-0; 3. Briana Danis (P) 34.8.75
Division II Boys
Team Scores: 1. Coe-Brown 101, 2. Oyster River 34, 3. Hanover 30, 8. Pelham 18
Pelham Placers
300: 6. Junior MacKinnon 37.85
4x800: 2. Pelham (Kenney, Williams, McGlinchey, Drouin) 8:38.01
4x200: 2. Pelham (Strout, MacKinnon, Gagnon, Sobalo) 1:37.22
Long Jump: 6. Junior MacKinnon 19-3.75
Division II Girls
Team Scores: 1. Oyster River 53.5, 2. Newmarket 51, 3. Coe-Brown 38, 14. Pelham 12
Pelham Placers
55 Hurdles: 1. Reese Nicolosi 9.0
Shot Put: 5. Addison Keller 28-6.5
