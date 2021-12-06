Cassie Faria

Windham’s Cassie Faria (9) goes for the block. She’s a repeat All-Division 1 player.

 By Mike Muldoon

Pinkerton Academy’s Ella Koelb and Windham’s Cassie Faria were named to the 9-player New Hampshire Division 1 first team for girls volleyball. Koelb is a 5-9 senior setter and Faria is a 5-8 senior outside hitter. Both are repeat first-teamers.

DIVISION 1

FIRST TEAM

BEDFORD: Caleigh O’Connell, Julia Giroux, Hayley Salis; DOVER: Tory Vitko; HOLLIS-BROOKLINE: Meg Coutu, Sophia Jordan; LONDONDERRY: Kelsey Sanborn; PINKERTON: Ella Koelb; WINDHAM: Cassie Faria

OTHER HONORS

Sarah Bolduc, Pinkerton, second team; Samantha Blandford, Windham, second team; Abby Leppert, Pinkerton, honorable mention; Eliza Raymond, Windham, honorable mention

DIVISION 1 AWARDS

MVP: Caleigh O’Donnell

Coach of Year: Gabby Arig, Keene, varsity; Sean Clougherty, Londonderry, JV

DIVISION 2

Pelham: Meaghan Roemer, honorable mention D2

You can reach Mike Muldoon by email at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com or @mullyET on Twitter

