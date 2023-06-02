EASTON – The Greater Lawrence Tech softball team made the trip south worth its while, thanks to freshman Sam Nasella.
The Reggies right-hander struck out 10 in a six-hitter as No. 35 Greater Lawrence Tech took out No. 30 Southeastern Tech, 3-0, in the preliminary round of the Division 3 State Softball Tournament.
“What a gutsy performance,” said Greater Lawrence Tech coach John Delaney. “We had some clutch hitting, and the defense made plays all over the field behind her.”
Jashley Lopez and Kerriany Rojas had the RBIs for the Reggies, who move on to the Round of 32. Sunday night at 6 p.m., they travel to No. 3 Hudson.
Greater Lawrence 3, Southeastern 0
GLT (3): Nasella p 2-2-1, Marshall ss 4-0-1, Croteau cf 2-0-0, Paula lf 4-0-0, Lopez 3b 4-0-1, Lavallee c 3-1-1, Rojas 1b 3-0-1, Dominguez rf 0-0-0, Galan rf 2-0-0, Flores 2b 3-0-0, Perez ph 1-0-0, Totals 28-3-5.
RBI: Lopez, Rojas
WP: Nasella (7ip, 0r, 6h, 1bb, 10k); LP: Chisholm
