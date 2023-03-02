Nate Blanchette says the feeling is different. Not for him, of course, but for how people perceive the situation.
“This year I’m going into New Englands as the favorite,” said the Central Catholic junior. “It’s a different perspective maybe for other people, but for me it’s the same. I don’t go into tournaments to lose.”
The 2023 New England Wrestling Championships kick off Friday afternoon in Providence, R.I. Blanchette is a returning champ, with a sparkling 43-0 record (38 wins by pinfall or tech fall) coming off utter domination at the MIAA Division 1 State and All-State meets.
“Last year, I wasn’t expected to win in a lot of people’s eyes,” said Blanchette. “I expected myself to win.”
And so would anyone who’s watched Blanchette shred every opponent thrown his way. But now, the best in New England have their sights set on him.
“I think being the underdog is more fun. Chasing people last year was so fun,” he said. “Being the favorite this year, trying to hold your spot, is different.”
Blanchette was born for this. He’s been on the mat, wrestling since age 4. He eats it and breathes it. and he’s prepping to take things as far as he can.
Upwards of 15 Division 1 wrestling schools have come calling already. Expect more if the remainder of this season goes as planned.
“I don’t have any preferences yet. I’ll start going on visits (soon) and yeah, I want to go D-1,” he said.
Physically as he enters the tournament this week?
“I’m always ready. I just have to do my thing,” Blanchette said.
His closest match this year was a 6-4 win in the Lowell Holiday finals, a match Blanchette called his worst of the year.
He’s allowed only one takedown all season. and while he has gone the distance only five times all year, Blanchette doesn’t expect fatigue to factor at all.
“I just trust my body. Stamina is not a problem at all,” said Blanchette.
And mentally?
“As a freshman, I would think about who I was wrestling, this guy, that guy … I got into my own head,” the Methuen native admitted. “Now I’m having fun, doing my thing.”
ANDOVER’S MORALES EYES PRIZE
Just a ninth-grader, Andover’s Yandel Morales has a loaded wrestling resume already.
The 106-pounder hits New Englands for the second time, this go-around as one of the bigtime guns to watch.
And why not?
The 52-1 frosh is the Lowell Holiday, North Sectional, D1 State and All-State champ.
And the one loss in a dual to tough Lowell customer Emmitt Logan has been avenged multiple times.
“I just want to have fun. You know I went to New Englands last year and lost on the ‘blood round’ (the round just before earning placings),” said Morales. “I had some tough battles there, and I learned from those losses. I learned things that I could do better.”
Morales may have picked up a trick or two about preparation as well. If some wrestlers are winding down here in the postseason, he certainly is not.
Team practices this week have been followed by club practices at Smitty’s Barn – yes, two-a-days in the final week.
“I’ve also been going on my runs, trying to keep my stamina up,” Morales said. “You know, I may need that for my attacks late in matches.”
Morales knows New Englands can be a meat-grinder. He’s already got his eyes out for a potential quarterfinals match with Connecticut’s Raquan Shabazz.
“I’m confident in myself that I can beat everyone in this tournament,” said Morales. “I still have those nerves, sure. But having the confidence, having the people around me to believe in me, definitely helps.”
SALEM’S MUSTAPHA OUT
One area state champ who was forced to bow out of the New Englands is Salem High 160-pounder Matteo Mustapha, who was 45-1 on the year.
“He’s given us all he can give us and can’t go any further with his shoulder. He’s got his whole life ahead of him and he can’t risk further injury,” said coach Nick Eddy. “He’s ending his career as an All-State Champion, State Champion, and member of the SHS 100 wins club.”
