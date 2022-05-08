They don’t make them like Nathan Eovaldi anymore.
In an era of low pitch counts and matchups, few starters are still trusted to pitch their way out of jams and face opposing lineups a third time through the order. Even fewer have the stamina and pitch mix to pull it off, making workhorses like Eovaldi an increasingly rare breed.
Eovaldi’s ability to shoulder that load isn’t something he takes for granted.
“I definitely take a lot of pride in it, I think that’s every starter’s goal, to go out there and go nine innings,” Eovaldi said. “I know there’s the stats the third time through the lineup how much better the batters are handling you, I think it helps that I have the five pitches that I can keep circulating through and keep them off balance.”
Late bloomer
There was a time in his career when “workhorse” was hardly the word anyone would have used to describe Eovaldi. Plagued by injury throughout the early years of his career, Eovaldi came to Boston in 2018 with significant durability concerns and it wasn’t until recently when he finally blossomed into the ace he always believed he could be.
Now as the game moves towards a more staff-centric approach, Eovaldi is trending in the other direction.
Since 2020 Eovaldi is one of a small handful of pitchers who have thrown 250 innings with a sub-4.00 ERA, and he also boasts one of the best wins above replacement marks and lowest walks allowed per nine inning rates in baseball during that stretch.
This season he also set himself apart as one of the few starters able to work his way into regular season form by Opening Day despite the lockout-shortened spring training, and for several weeks he was the only pitcher to top 100 pitches in a game.
That being said, he isn’t blind to the game’s recent trends and he recognizes the value they provide.
“It’s a long season,” Eovaldi said. “I feel they pick the right times to let you go deep, and other times we’re playing matchups and it might be better for you, I hate saying it, but for you to come out and let the fresh bullpen come in for it to be able to work out.”
Eovaldi acknowledged that has been a shift since the start of his career, when starters would keep going until they ran into trouble. Something like what happened on Tuesday, when Michael Wacha was pulled after 5.2 innings and only 60 pitches in favor of a better matchup against Shohei Ohtani, would have been unthinkable.
Yet as analytics have taken on greater prominence within the game, starting pitchers have grown more understanding of the philosophy. Or, at the very least, more accepting.
“I think we’re all getting to where we understand it and unfortunately it’s what we’re expecting at times. We’re not surprised by it anymore,” Eovaldi said. “There are going to be those times where as starters you have to keep your mind right, even though you see AC walking out there to take the ball from you, you have to be ready just in case he says ‘hey you good to go? You ready to go?’ You have to stay locked in until he absolutely takes that ball away from you.”
Uncertain future
At age 32, Eovaldi is at a crucial juncture in his career. He recently reached 10 years of big league service time and has enjoyed his greatest success since coming to Boston in 2018, yet his future with the Red Sox is also uncertain. Eovaldi will become a free agent after the season, and it’s no sure thing the club will be able to shell out the considerable money he’s likely to command on the open market.
Eovaldi has said previously he’d be open to contract talks during the season, but so far there haven’t been any discussions.
“As far as I’m aware we haven’t had any,” Eovaldi said. “I really don’t contact my agency asking about it either so we could have had some stuff going on, conversations and something like that, but as far as I’m aware we haven’t had any yet.”
Beyond the money, Eovaldi’s next contract will also lay the foundation for the final years of his prime, and he said wherever he signs he wants to be able to compete for a second World Series championship.
Ideally, he’d love for that to be in Boston.
“If it’s able to work out that way I’d love to,” Eovaldi said. “I love the fans, I love the staff, I love the way we’re coming out and competing every game, and every year you expect to be in the playoffs.
“After being around the league for so long that’s what it comes down to, winning ballgames and winning another championship,” he continued. “You want to be a part of a team that’s going to be there, you don’t really want to be a part of that rebuild phase anymore, just because you don’t know how much time you have left.”
Krall to enjoy special Mother’s Day reunion
Long before Katie Krall became a baseball trailblazer and one of a small handful of women coaching in professional baseball, she was a young girl with what must have seemed at the time like a nearly unattainable dream.
Yet long as the odds may have been, the future Portland Sea Dogs development coach had the full support of her No. 1 fan — her mother Joan Krall — all along her journey to the baseball diamond.
Now her mom will have a chance to take the field herself.
Today Joan Krall will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to her daughter prior to the Sea Dogs’ Mother’s Day game against the Reading Fightin Phils. The game is slated to begin at 1 p.m. at Portland’s Hadlock Field.
“It’s really special because she’s a role model for me and has been one of my greatest fans during my career,” Krall said. “When I was a little girl and I set my sights on working in baseball, I couldn’t have had a greater champion and someone who unconditionally believed in me.”
This has been a special spring for the Krall family. Earlier this offseason the recent Northwestern University graduate was hired away from Google by the Red Sox after having previously spent a couple of years serving in various front office positions with the Cincinnati Reds, the Cape Cod League, MLB and other pro organizations. Recently her family had a chance to watch as she was announced on the field during the Sea Dogs’ opening day ceremonies.
None of that would have been possible without her mom, whose support she said has been essential.
“It meant everything. My sister and I would both agree that we owe so much to our parents,” Krall said, referring to her twin sister Annie, who is also in town for Mother’s Day weekend. “It’s a debt and a level of gratitude that I don’t think we can ever repay. Whenever I step on the field I look at it as a collective win for my family, something I by no means achieved alone.”
Krall said the ceremonial first pitch idea came about after she and her mom saw Portland was home on Mother’s Day and decided to try and make a family weekend out of it. To figure out the logistics Krall reached out to Sea Dogs manager Chad Epperson to make sure they weren’t leaving for their subsequent road trip too early, and when she mentioned that her mom would be in town he suggested she throw out the first pitch.
“It was his idea,” Krall said. “I hadn’t even thought about it and he ended up putting the wheels in motion.”
And when her mom found out she’d be taking the mound?
“She said I better start practicing!” Krall said. “She wants to make sure she throws a strike, but she played tennis at Northwestern so I’m not worried, I’m sure it’ll be high heat.”
Duran: ‘I felt like a complete failure’
When Jarren Duran first got called up to the big leagues last summer, he felt like he needed to be great. When that didn’t happen he struggled to keep his head above water and things quickly spiraled out of control.
Eventually it all proved too much.
“I felt like a complete failure. You hear what people say about you and you feel bad about yourself,” Duran said. “The second time it feels like redemption, I want to come out here and play the way I know how to play, play with my hair on fire.”
Duran received a second chance this week, getting called back up to the Red Sox after Kiké Hernández was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. While his most recent stay wound up being a short one after Hernández was re-activated on Saturday, Duran returned to Fenway Park rejuvenated and confident that when his number is called now he’ll be ready.
The biggest difference now, he said, is he’s rediscovered who he is as a player.
Earlier in his pro career he said he lost touch with who he was and tried too hard to be a “swinger” focused on hitting for power at the expense of everything else. But when Duran is at his best, he’s able to hit line drives to all fields, get on base and use his speed to wreak havoc on the base paths, and that’s become his focus ever since getting sent back to Triple-A late last season.
“I feel like I used to have that in college and I lost it when I got to pro ball, and I feel like I’m finally getting back to it,” Duran said. “I feel like I can use all my tools again.”
This season Duran has been tearing the cover off the ball, batting .397 with a 1.116 OPS in 15 games before his call-up. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said it was immediately evident in spring training how much Duran had improved, and hitting coach Peter Fatse said it was clear he’d learned from his experience.
“He took the developmental strides and the things he knew were going to be important for him to get back here, which was controlling the strike zone,” Fatse said. “Obviously we know he can impact the baseball, he can impact on the base paths, but I think it was having a better understanding of what his strengths are and embracing those things.”
Upon his arrival Duran was immediately slotted into the leadoff spot, and he quickly responded by reaching base twice, including on a sinking liner that got past the right fielder and allowed him to race all the way to third for a triple. He provided a badly needed spark, and even if his latest call-up wound up being a quick cameo, Duran appears ready to take advantage of his next opportunity.
“I feel like the good players learn from their mistakes and the mediocre to bad players dwell on their mistakes, which is what I did last year,” Duran said. “I dwelled on my mistakes because I came up here thinking I had to be amazing, I had to do everything, and I was terrible. Now I’m just coming up here to play my role.”
Sox enter new streaming era
As part of its newest wave of media rights deals MLB has partnered with a number of streaming services to broadcast its games, and this weekend Red Sox fans got their first taste of the new productions.
Friday night’s game against the White Sox was available exclusively on AppleTV+, and today the Red Sox and White Sox will be the first teams featured in NBC/Peacock’s new “MLB Sunday Leadoff” package.
The first of 18 games carried exclusively in the late-morning/early-afternoon window, the Red Sox will start their Mother’s Day matinee at 11:30 a.m. While fans who prefer a traditional television broadcast will have the option to watch this game on NBC, the remainder will all be streaming-exclusive on Peacock.
Though the broadcast is new, it should still have a familiar sound. Joining lead play-by-play commentator Jason Benetti will be former Red Sox standout and rookie NESN color commentator Kevin Youkilis, along with NBC Sports Chicago’s Steve Stone to provide the White Sox perspective.
Bello throws no-hitter
Top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello has been turning heads with the Portland Sea Dogs for a while now, and Thursday he may have authored his masterpiece. The 22-year-old righty threw a seven-inning complete-game no-hitter in the second game of Portland’s doubleheader, beating the Reading Fightin Phils 3-1. Bello struck out five, allowed three walks and allowed a single unearned run to score on a walk and two fielding errors.
Bello’s performance came hours after fellow prospect Brandon Walter spun a gem of his own, striking out 10 over six scoreless innings in a 5-1 Sea Dogs win. Bello now has a 1.95 ERA with 37 strikeouts over 27.2 innings for the season, and Walter has a 0.93 ERA with 39 strikeouts and only one walk over 29 innings.
Frelick earns promotion, cracks Top 100
Lexington’s Sal Frelick enjoyed a pretty nice week. On Tuesday the Milwaukee Brewers prospect and former Boston College star was promoted to Double-A, and Wednesday he broke into Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect rankings, debuting at No. 100.
Prior to his promotion Frelick batted .291 with an .847 OPS in 21 games with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and on Thursday he enjoyed his best game with the Biloxi Shuckers so far, going 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
