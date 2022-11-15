Red Sox free agent Nathan Eovaldi declined the qualifying offer extended to him ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the club confirmed.
If Eovaldi had accepted the 32-year-old would have returned to the Red Sox on a one-year, $19.65 million deal, but by declining he remains a free agent and will likely try to land a multi-year deal.
Eovaldi could still return to Boston, but if he signs elsewhere the Red Sox will now receive a compensatory draft pick.
Had the club finished below the luxury tax threshold the pick would have come after the second round, as it did last year when the club lost Eduardo Rodriguez to the Detroit Tigers. Since this year the club finished over the threshold, the pick would now come after the fourth round. Eovaldi's new club would also have to forfeit draft picks of their own, with the specifics depending on that club's financial status.
That draft penalty could impact the level of interest Eovaldi receives from other clubs and may make it more likely the veteran returns to Boston, likely on a two or three-year deal worth less than $19.65 million per year.
Xander Bogaerts, as expected, also declined the qualifying offer. Given that he made $20 million last year and is line for a multi-year deal worth closer to $30 million, accepting the qualifying offer would have meant taking a pay cut.
According to the MLB Players Association, only two of the 14 players extended a qualifying offer accepted the one-year, $19.65 million deal — San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and Texas Rangers starting pitcher and former Red Sox lefty Martin Perez.
The other 10 to decline were New York Mets starters Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt and outfielder Brandon Nimmo, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, San Francisco Giants starter Carlos Rodon, Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner and starter Tyler Anderson.
Anderson has reportedly already agreed to a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, and Rizzo will reportedly return to the New York Yankees on a two-year deal.
