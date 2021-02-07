10 quick thoughts on classic matchup

Will this be the first Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl? Or the first of many?
Here are 10 quick thoughts on the game, the key participants and, of course, my pick:
1. No fear
Most of the time when these two play, the opposing quarterback fears Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes. It’s natural. They know they are not as good. Well, that’s not the case here. There is respect. Not fear. That’s what I love about this. Either one could fall behind 21-3 and the other could mount a comeback.
2. Gronk Factor
Rob Gronkowski is the second best tight end on the field on Sunday night. Travis Kelce has replaced him as the best at the position. But Brady, in times of need, goes back to guys he depends on. While Gronk has had a decent season statistically, including games in January, this game in February will be different. I expect Gronk to get the call on big third downs. I’m not saying 10 receptions. I’m saying two or three big catches.
3. Mahomes over Brady
Brady’s experience has mattered before. It won’t matter on Sunday night. Right now, in 2021, Mahomes is the best QB in football. And it’s been consistent throughout this season compared to Brady’s somewhat shaky games, especially early in the season. Mahomes has played better against better teams, though Brady’s January inched closer. It’s tough seeing Mahomes losing.
4. Reid over Arians
This, I believe, is a bigger mismatch than the quarterback battle. Andy Reid has proven his mettle in Kansas City. Bruce Arians has done a good job keeping this team together and guiding impressive wins over the Saints and Packers. But his ego is big and I believe he will try a few things that could hurt his team’s chances, whether it’s throwing the ball too much and too deep or using risky coverages on defense against Tyreek Hill and Kelce.
5. Big game for Bowles
I like Todd Bowles, defensive coordinator for Tampa. He has done a good job with the Brady-led team and the throw-happy Arians. But if Tampa is going to win, Bowles will have to figure out ways to bother Mahomes and keep Hill semi-quiet, particularly on big plays. While he won’t get a head coaching job this go-round, a big game on Sunday night for him might provide a nice gig next year.
6. Running the football
This is something we don’t expect a lot of on Sunday. But I say here that the team that runs the ball the best, meaning somewhere near 5.0 yards per carry, wins. The Chiefs are missing both starting tackles on the offensive line. But because they are such a threat throwing the ball, running the football is easier. Tampa’s struggles this season centered around the offense and its refusal to be balanced, which always helped Brady. Tampa must run the ball well.
7. Football over zoo
The best part of this COVID-19 football season has been the focus on the game instead of the circus. Media Day during Super Bowl Week is surreal. It’s more about laughs, less about football. But this week, due to the pandemic, both teams got to practice in their home facilities all week. It was great. I enjoy going to the Super Bowl and the week-long festivities, but football is second fiddle to marketing. Not this week.
8. Loser disappearing act
You want a Super Bowl trend that has aged very well the last 25 years? The team that loses tonight, Kansas City or Tampa probably won’t be back next year. Repeating is really hard. Getting back to the Super Bowl after losing is harder. Why? The disappointment and doubt — thank you social media! — creeps in. The only team the last quarter-century that lost a Super Bowl and returned the next year was the 2018 Patriots. The point is whoever loses on Sunday is in for a world of hurt. In fact, the odds are that both of these teams won’t be around next February. So enjoy this!
9. Chiefs win and cover
I’m going with my gut. I believe the Chiefs are better in a few key areas, as stated earlier, and they have the mental fortitude to handle what’s in front of them. They were great last year. And they were great again this year. Tampa, despite the stories about Brady changing the culture, were a very good quarterback from being really good. And they got it. I’ve seen Brady’s influence. But if Tampa loses, we will see if his influence is really so special. Anyway, I have the Chiefs beating Tampa, 34-27.
10. But …
There is one caveat to everything I’ve said about this incredible spectacle — Brady Magic. I believe in it. I’ve seen it. In fact, I saw a replay of it against the Falcons four years ago. If the Bucs have the ball in the last minute, near the 50-yard line, and are within 2 to 5 points of the lead, I will change my pick (can I do that?). Brady can and will pull it off. Personally, I’d love to see it.
