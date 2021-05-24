There’s no telling how immense Central Catholic junior quarterback Ayden Pereira’s statistics could have been during the 2021 “Fall 2” season.
With Central dominating opponents on the way to a perfect 7-0 season — leading every game by at least three touchdowns before surrendering a point — Pereira spent the second half of those wins either handing the ball off or cheering on the reserves with the rest of the starters from the sidelines.
But when the Auburn, N.H. resident was on the field, Pereira further established himself as a superstar behind center.
The junior led The Eagle-Tribune area with 984 passing yards, 254 yards more than No. 2. He also threw an area-best 12 touchdowns — all but one coming in the first half of games — five more than No. 2 in the region. That includes all local players from the New Hampshire fall season and Massachusetts Fall 2 season.
Now, Pereira becomes the first Central Catholic player to earn Eagle-Tribune offensive Player of the Year since Raiders’ legend Niall Murphy earned the honor in 1998.
Pereira was also named an All-Scholastic for the second straight season, and earned Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 Player of the Year.
In two seasons as starting QB at Central, the 2019 Eagle-Tribune All-Star has thrown for 2,688 yards and 34 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 836 career yards, including a team-high 421 yards and four touchdowns on 48 carries this past season.
Pereira has earned Division 1-A college offers from Colorado State and Marshall.
“He brings great leadership at QB, despite being a junior,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “He’s an intense competitor. This will be a huge summer for him.”
Scotty Brown
Andover, Soph., Quarterback
Dynamic dual-threat QB. Finished second in area in passing yards (730) and third in passing touchdowns (5). Tied for second in area in rushing TDs (10) and led area QBs with 449 rushing yards. Threw for season-high 198 yards in win over Lawrence and ran for season-best 152 yards in win over North Andover. Also returned kicks. In two seasons as starter has rushed for 1,004 yards. Starting outfielder for baseball team.
Lincoln Beal
Andover, Soph., Running Back
MVC Division 1 offensive Player of the Year. Team MVP. Rushed for 703 yards (third in area) and five touchdowns. Led area in receiving yards (412) and was second in catches (26). Caught three TDs. Ran for over 100 yards in three games, including season-best 164 yards in win over Chelmsford. Top linebacker made 34 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. “I believe he’s the best back in the state,” said coach EJ Perry.
Tiago Fernandes
Greater Lawrence, Sr., Running Back
“Tiago was a game-changer on offense,” said Reggies coach Tony Sarkis. In six games, he rushed for 501 yards on just 62 carries (8.1 yards per rush). Scored five touchdowns. Ran for career-best 151 yards and two TDs in win over rival Whittier and 111 yards in win over Northeast. Entered season with 141 career rushing yards. Also excelled at safety. Will play football at Nichols College.
Dante Fernandes
Salem, Jr., Running Back
Rushed for 717 yards, second in area, on 80 carries. Scored 10 touchdowns. Ran for season-high 212 yards on 15 carries in win over Merrimack and rushed for 108 yards and caught TD in Division 1 semifinal near-upset of eventual champ Nashua North. Top defensive back and kick and punt returner. All-NH Division 1 South. “He wants the ball in his hands when it matters,” said coach Steve Abraham.
Aidan McDonald
Salem, Jr., Running Back
Led area with 763 rushing yards on 89 carries. Scored nine TDs. Topped 100 yards five times. Ran for 121 yards in Division 1 quarterfinal win over defending champ Londonderry and 118 yards in semifinal near upset of Nashua North. Standout linebacker made goal-line stop in final seconds of tourney win over Londonderry. “He’s a force on both sides of the ball,” said coach Steve Abraham. Top sprinter for track team.
A.J. Heidtke
Andover, Sr., Offensive Line
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Brown football recruit. Two-time All-MVC. 6-foot-4, 290-pounder opened holes for run-heavy Golden Warrior attack that complied 1,279 yards as a team (182.7 yards per game). Led team with 10 pancake blocks. Also starting defensive lineman made 11 tackles. Brother of former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Payton Heidtke. “He’s a dominant force,” said coach EJ Perry.
Sam Kalivas
Methuen, Jr., Offensive Line
Voted team’s Lineman of the Year. Center helped Rangers rush for 1,210 yards as team. At just 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds often tasked with blocking opponents 100-plus pounds heavier than him. Returning starter. Junior captain and captain-elect for fall. Staring inside linebacker “He’s a quiet leader who leads with his toughness,” said coach Tom Ryan. Starting utility man/pitcher for baseball team.
Jack Roche
North Andover, Sr., Offensive Line
“He was rock steady and ready to make an impact in any given situation,” said coach John Dubzinski. Two-time All-MVC Division 2 and team Lineman of the Year. Will play football at Amherst. 6-foot-5, 260-pound tank at tackle. Helped Scarlet Knights rush for 940 yards as a team. Three-year starter was top lineman on 2018 Division 2 state champs. Brother of former Eagle-Tribune football/lacrosse All-Star Mike Roche.
Nick Matthews
Timberlane, Sr., Offensive Line
6-foot-4, 285-pound left tackle. Bryant recruit. Led Owls to Division 2 state semifinals. All-NH Division 2 South. Three-year starter. Ranked one of top-20 prep/high school offensive linemen in New England by the Excel Sports Academy. “His commitment to our program never wavered,” said coach Kevin Fitzgerald. Earned Joe Yukica Scholar Athlete Award. Attackman in lacrosse and center in basketball.
Cooper Kelley
Timberlane, Jr., Offensive Line
“He’s an explosive athlete who loves the weight room and has great football instincts,” said coach Kevin Fitzgerald. All-NH Division 2 South. 5-foot-9, 200-pounder helped Owls snap 14-game losing streak, then advance to Division 2 semifinals. Opened holes for wing-T offense than ran for 1,187 yards as a team. Starting linebacker. Top 220-pound wrestler went 10-0 for Division 1 dual meet state champs this winter.
Colby Laursen-Rice
Whittier, Sr., Offensive Line
“Colby is just scratching the surface of his abilities,” said coach Kevin Bradley. 6-foot-6, 270-pound tackle. Three-year starter. Helped Wildcats rush for 1,309 yards in five games. Also started on defense. Helped lead protests to have cancelled season reinstated. Will play post-grad year at elite Milford (N.Y.) Academy. Division 1 college football prospect. First baseman in baseball. Grandson of Red Sox legend Jim Rice.
Preston Zinter
Central Catholic, Soph., Receiver
Has offers from Michigan, Georgia and USC football. Transferred from BB&N. Caught 22 passes for 409 yards (second in area) and four TDs. All-MVC Division 1. Caught five passes for 139 yards in win over Lowell. 6-foot-3, 215-pounder. “He has the body of a tight end but runs like a wideout,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos. Linebacker had 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. North Andover resident. Brother of Michigan lineman Zak Zinter.
Jason Silverio
Methuen, Jr., Receiver
Caught area-leading 40 passes, 14 more than No. 2 in region. Was third in area in receiving yards (347). Caught 13 passes for 81 yards in win over Haverhill and seven passes for 110 yards against Lowell. Caught TD in win over Lawrence. Rangers’ offensive MVP. Defensive back made 24 tackles and one interception. “He plays receiver and defensive back like a linebacker,” said coach Tom Ryan. Pitcher/outfielder for baseball team.
DEFENSE COMES NEXT
This is one half of the 2020-21 Eagle-Tribune All-Star football team.
The Eagle-Tribune All-Star defense will run early next week.
