2021 NFL Draft order -- first round

Here are the current first round positions for the NFL Draft:

1 Jaguars (1-15)

2 Jets (2-14)

3 Dolphins (4-12)*

4 Falcons (4-12)

5 Bengals (4-11-1)

6 Eagles (4-11-1)

7 Lions (5-11)

8 Panthers (5-11)

9 Broncos (5-11)

10 Cowboys (6-10)

11 Giants (6-10)

12 49ers (6-10)

13 Chargers (7-9)

14 Vikings (7-9)

15 Patriots (7-9)

16 Cardinals (8-8)

17 Raiders (8-8)

18 Dolphins (10-6)

19 WFT (7-9)

20 Bears (8-8)

21 Colts (11-5)

22 Titans (11-5)

23 Jets (12-4)*

24 Steelers (12-4)

25 Jags (10-6)*

26 Browns (11-5)

27 Ravens (11-5)

28 Saints (12-4)

Subect to change based on weekend's games

29 Bucs (11-5)

30 Bills (13-3)

31 Packers (13-3)

32 Chiefs (14-2)

* - denotes pick was acquired via trade

Miami sent Laremy Tunsil to Texans

N.Y. Jets sent Jamal Adams to Seattle

Jacksonville sent Jalen Ramsey to Rams

