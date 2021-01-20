2021 NFL Draft order -- first round

Here are the current first round positions for the NFL Draft:
1 Jaguars (1-15)
2 Jets (2-14)
3 Dolphins (4-12)*
4 Falcons (4-12)
5 Bengals (4-11-1)
6 Eagles (4-11-1)
7 Lions (5-11)
8 Panthers (5-11)
9 Broncos (5-11)
10 Cowboys (6-10)
11 Giants (6-10)
12 49ers (6-10)
13 Chargers (7-9)
14 Vikings (7-9)
15 Patriots (7-9)
16 Cardinals (8-8)
17 Raiders (8-8)
18 Dolphins (10-6)
19 WFT (7-9)
20 Bears (8-8)
21 Colts (11-5)
22 Titans (11-5)
23 Jets (12-4)*
24 Steelers (12-4)
25 Jags (10-6)*
26 Browns (11-5)
27 Ravens (11-5)
28 Saints (12-4)
Subect to change based on weekend's games
29 Bucs (11-5)
30 Bills (13-3)
31 Packers (13-3)
32 Chiefs (14-2)
* - denotes pick was acquired via trade
Miami sent Laremy Tunsil to Texans
N.Y. Jets sent Jamal Adams to Seattle
Jacksonville sent Jalen Ramsey to Rams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.