BOSTON — Jody Reed and Joe Morgan were sitting opposite each other at the Cheesecake Factory on Huntington Street at the Prudential Center in Boston, about a mile from Fenway Park.
Other than a few phone conversations over the years, it was their first in-person meeting since Morgan was fired after the 1991 season ... 32 years ago.
But the more important date was 35 years ago — July 15, 1988 — the anniversary of which is just two weeks away.
That’s when Morgan managed his first-ever game in Major League Baseball with the Boston Red Sox.
Reed, now the third base coach for the Miami Marlins, remembers that day as the day his life changed forever.
Those 1988 Red Sox were mired in disappointing 18-month slide after the ball got “through Buckner” in Queens, N.Y.
And general manager Lou Gorman made a managerial change, replacing the cantankerous John McNamara after the All-Star break with the guy we all knew as “Walpole Joe.”
History called the next three weeks “Morgan Magic,” when the Sox reeled off a dozen straight wins and 19 out of 20.
How did happen? Why did it happen?
Those questions, just like Morgan’s famous “hunches,” aren’t totally explainable.
But Reed was at the center of the “Morgan Magic,” or at worst the spark.
The very first move Morgan made when he took over was naming Reed, a part-time rookie middle infielder, his starting shortstop.
Before we get to that, though, there is an even better backstory.
In late June, then-manager McNamara called Reed, who was hitting just over .200 at the time, into his office.
“He said, ‘Jody, we want to send you down (to Triple-A Pawtucket) and play everyday,’” recalled Reed. “I told him I knew I was scuffling a bit and didn’t want to go down. I wanted to figure things out there.”
McNamara told Reed he’d give him about two weeks (see July 15). McNamara, though, was gone just before those two weeks were completed.
Enter Morgan, pre-Morgan Magic.
“I was walking into the clubhouse and, back then, you had to walk by the manager’s office before getting in the clubhouse,” said Reed.
“As I walked by Morgan said, ‘Hey, Reedsie. Come in here,’” recalled Reed. “I was shrugged my shoulders. I didn’t want to go in.’”
Morgan asked Reed, “Do you know why I called you in here?”
“I told him, ‘Yeah, you’re going to send me down,’” Reed said.
Morgan snapped back immediately.
“Hell no. I’m making you our starting shortstop and I’m going to put your name in the lineup every day the rest of the season. Don’t worry about anything. You’re my guy,” Morgan said to Reed.
To say Reed was blown away was an understatement.
“It changed my career. Heck, it changed my life,” said Reed. “To have someone, a manager, say that to you, to believe in you. You don’t know how empowering that can be. It was one of the greatest days I had in baseball, Joe telling me that.”
As a coach, Morgan didn’t admire McNamara’s affinity/obsession for veterans and disdain for young players.
At one point, Morgan admitted he asked why McNamara wouldn’t play Reed more.
“He thought you were too small to be a major leaguer,” said Morgan to Reed.
Back then, Morgan didn’t agree with McNamara’s decision to stick with a struggling Spike Owen at shortstop over Reed.
Reed wasn’t the only young beneficiary. Morgan also made another rookie, Todd Benzinger, a semi-regular in the lineup.
“You have to bring the kids along,” said the 93-year-old Morgan, who walks with a cane. “You have to show them some faith.”
While McNamara pampered Boston’s aging stars, Morgan used his entire bench and made starters of rookie shortstop Jody Reed first, and later Todd Benzinger, both forgotten men under the former manager.
“It’s always important if you can get them all in there. It’s not easy though,” Morgan said. “We had some situations where we could get people in late in the game. When you’re winning you can do those sorts of things.
“You have to bring the young kids along,” Morgan still says to this day. “You have to show them some faith.”
Reed made Morgan look like a crystal-ball reader.
Reed hit .477 (21 for 44) over the 12-game winning streak and .432 (32 for 74) over the entire 20-game stretch.
The Red Sox eventually hit some road blocks, winning 11 of 14 games over one stretch in September before limping home to the American League East division title by only one game at 89-73, edging out the Tigers (88-74), Brewers (87-75), Blue Jays (87-75) and Yankees (86-76).
The Sox eventually were swept by the mighty Oakland A’s in four games, but the Sox were back as contenders again under Morgan.
Reed reaped the benefits of the second-half run by finishing third in the A.L. Rookie of the Year voting, hitting .293 with 24 doubles.
“I’ll never forget what Joe Morgan did for me,” recalled Reed. “He changed my life forever. The feeling I got when I left that first meeting was amazing. It gave me so much confidence knowing my manager believed in me the way he did.”
Reed played four more seasons with the Red Sox, all productive ones — he averaged .280 and 39 doubles, including an A.L.-leading 45 doubles in 1990. He had a mini-contract dispute with the Sox and never fully got over Morgan being replaced.
“Joe was not only a great person, but he was a great baseman, too,” said Reed. “I know people talk about Joe and his hunches, which worked a lot. But he was great at predicting things would happen, before they happened. He just let us play.”
Reed played five more seasons, two with the Dodgers, two with the Padres and lastly with the Tigers.
He got over 10 years of service time when you include his rookie call-up in 1987, giving him a full pension.
“I loved Boston, the fans, everything about the place,” said Reed. “And I really loved playing for Joe. When he got fired (after 1991 season), it wasn’t the same. We weren’t the same team.
“But I’m biased about Joe,” said Reed, who now resides in Tampa, Fla. with his wife. He also has four adult female daughters and three granddaughters.
“He played as big a role as anybody in my career. And that run (of Morgan Magic) will always be special for me,” said Reed. “It was a great lesson I’ve always carried with me. You can really affect someone’s life by showing confidence in them. I’m proof of that.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.