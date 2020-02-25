Jim Calhoun has been there many times before the last week of February.
Ranked. Conference tourney. Winning. Improving. And, of course, being crazy-obsessed about the game of basketball.
But this is different. Very different.
Instead of the state university in Storrs, Conn., where he put the University of Connecticut men’s basketball on the national map, with three national titles en route to a Basketball Hall of Fame induction in 2005, home is now West Hartford, Conn.
Instead of turning on ESPN's SportsCenter to catch the top college scores, he rushes to his D3hoops.com link to see how the competition is doing.
Instead of college basketball hotbeds like Madison Square Garden, South Bend, Ind. and Louisville, Ky., this road has taken Calhoun to places like Higgins Court in Weston, Northfield, Vt. and Castleton, Vt.
“I have to admit those Vermont bus rides home were tough,” said Calhoun. “But you do what you gotta do.”
What Calhoun, at 77-years-old, has done in short order at the University of St. Joseph’s in West Hartford is nothing short of remarkable.
What? You college hoops junkies haven’t heard of the St. Joe’s Blue Jays of West Hartford?
Join the club. You are not alone.
The school is 88 years old, the first 86 of which were women. Two years ago, the struggling school had enrollment issues and added men.
Which means, as a Connecticut institute of higher learning, you need a men’s basketball team.
“I met the president (Rhona Free) and fell in love with her and what she wanted to do for the school,” said Calhoun. “I had been at ESPN and that was good. But I didn’t have sweat in my palms. So I decided to give it a try.”
With the help of three assistants, including his son Jeff, he started building a team. For the most part, he stayed local at Hartford area high schools and a bevy of Connecticut prep schools.
It was work. St. Joe’s finished a very respectable 16-12 last year, which included two three-game winning streaks, including one to open the season, and a three-game losing streak in early January.
Calhoun and St. Joe’s, though, sent a message in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Tournament. St. Joe’s won two games before losing a tough one in the finals, 91-86, to Albertus Magnus College.
Calhoun and his staff added five new players, including two starters. He thought he had a potentially very good team, maybe even better.
Then the season happened.
And it didn’t long for that classic Calhoun doubt to creep in.
“We opened the season at home and we lose badly [to Rhode Island College, 92-68] and I’m concerned,” said Calhoun. “Then we beat 100-year-old Trinity [College] and I think we’re gonna be OK. Then we go up to Tufts and got beat by 16. Honestly, I wondered if we’d win again.”
But something happened since that loss in Medford on Nov. 23.
St. Joe’s hasn’t lost again. After Saturday’s win over Colby-Sawyer, it has won 22 straight games to end the regular season by the whopping winning average of 23 points per game.
“Sometimes, I wonder why got so lucky having Coach Calhoun,” said St. Joe’s best player and a top 2019-20 GNAC MVP candidate, Delshawn “D.J.” Jackson.
“Coach is a little crazy. He’s probably the most competitive person I’ve ever been around. He hates losing, man,” said Jackson. “For me, I’ve learned something every day. The guy is a coaching genius.”
Is this season, now at 23-2, among his greatest?
“I don’t know if you can say that with all of the success and those national championship seasons,” said Jeff Calhoun, Jim’s son and volunteer assistant at St. Joe’s.
“It has been the perfect place, selfishly, for him, in terms of all that talk if he left coaching too early,” said Jeff. “As he has settled in, this has been the right place at the right time in his life.”
How does a program that didn’t exist two years ago earn a national ranking, at No. 19, out of 450-odd schools?
KEMBA-CLONE HELPS
Of the five starters from Year 1, Calhoun has three new ones this winter, in addition to Jackson, who is averaging 21 points as a sophomore.
Jackson, only 5-foot-8, is Calhoun's "Little Kemba," referring to the former UConn star Kemba Walker, who helped lead the Huskies to Calhoun’s last national championship in 2011.
Probably more of a Div. 2 talent, Jackson needed another credit to go to a prep school. Instead of missing a year, an opportunity came to play under Calhoun. Jackson walks up to Calhoun before the start of every practice and shakes his hand.
“He really does remind me of Kemba,” said Calhoun. “He’s got a flair for the moment. He’s got a swagger. When we need a big shot, D.J. usually shoots it. And he usually makes it. But the best part for me is his teammates love him. He’s got that smile. He’s not yet the pied piper Kemba was. But he’s getting there.”
But Jackson missed two games during the streak and other players, including freshman Taelon Martin (12.3 points), Jaecee Martin (14.6 points, 7.8 assists) and Jordan Powell (15.6 points, 7.8 rebounds) more than stepped up.
COSGROVE GIVES HIGH PRAISE
Trinity College men’s basketball coach James Cosgrove, whose son Casey and daughter Maggie were stars at Andover High, goes way back with Calhoun, having coached against him while an assistant at the University of Hartford when he was at UConn.
While impressed with Calhoun’s recruiting of a few high-end players in short order, Cosgrove is more impressed with his coaching up of other players on the roster.
“Jim knows what he is doing on the sidelines. He knows how to motivate players,” said Cosgrove. “Not all of his kids were highly recruited. But then you see them under Calhoun, and they’re better than they looked in high school. He also has a great staff and that’s important. But the guy is really good.”
Calhoun admits he is enjoying the run and everything that goes with it, including false optimism. At 22 wins in a row, he’s not ready to give out trophies to his players.
MORE WORK TO DO
“We’re a good team. We’re undefeated in our conference (11-0), I’ll give us that,” said Calhoun. “But we’re not a championship team. That’s a different thing altogether. We aren’t there yet. A championship team takes full advantage every minute of every hour and a half practice. If we do that? Then we can write our own ticket.”
St. Joe’s will host Regis tonight at 7 p.m. in the conference quarterfinals. While it may not seem to be comparable to a Big East game in Madison Square Garden versus St. John’s or Georgetown, it might as well be.
“When it comes to basketball and the way he does things, there is a genius about it,” said his son, Jeff. “I’ve played for him. I watched him. I’ve coached with him. When it comes to getting kids to buy into a common goal, no matter what level, my dad is special.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.