A mistake in keeping Schilling out again

In January of 2004, Curt Schilling had the audacity to star in a truck commercial in which he was hitch-hiking a ride to Fenway Park when the driver asked where he was headed: “Boston. Gotta break an 86-year-old curse.”
The Old Big Mouth did it, bloody sock and all. That, and all of his other impressive "stuff," should have, in my opinion, been enough.
But it wasn't, at least not yet.
Schilling (71.1 percent) was joined Tuesday by Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, who both topped 70 percent, as "close but no cigar" when it comes to the Baseball Hall of Fame induction. It marks only the ninth time since 1945 that voters didn't have anyone with 75 percent or more votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).
Over the previous seven years, 21 men have been selected, including Derek Jeter and Larry Walker.
As for Schilling, he has always been considered a "bubble" candidate, with only 216 wins, but that included two full seasons as a reliever early in his career with the Orioles and Phillies.
Schilling's case relies heavily on his postseason career -- 11-2, 2.23 ERA -- which included three World Series titles.
My argument "Pro-Schilling" is beyond him being one of three pitchers with three 300-strikeout seasons, but that he did it in an era when winning big, postseason games superseded stats and longevity.
His Game 6 performance in 2004 against the New York Yankees, in which he played the day after having surgery to contain a tendon on his foot (The Bloody Sock game), was epic.
The Red Sox eventually finished off the Yankees in seven games, overcoming a 3-0 series deficit, before pummeling the St. Louis Cards in four straight for the first Red Sox World Series title in 86 years.
Schilling was also around for the second World Series win in Boston in 2007 over the Colorado Rockies.
For me, the key, besides the "curse" killing, was the two distinct parts of his career. Most of his key production came after he turned 30 years old. He was 174-94 record, not including 10-1, 1.98 ERA in the postseason.
He needed to grow up, in his words, and he did, becoming one of the biggest grinders of his era.
Schilling reminds me of another "bubble" guy, Jack Morris, who was not only a regular season workhorse but a stallion in October, with huge performances for the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins in World Championship victories, including a Game 7, complete game, 10-inning gem in beating the Atlanta Braves, 1-0.
That was Schilling to the 2004 Red Sox.
He came to Boston and wasn't afraid of the Yankees, like the rest of us were.
Schilling's political leanings haven't helped his cause. I'm assuming it tainted a few writers.
Schilling sent a note to the Baseball Hall of Fame requesting his name not be on the ballot next year, which would be his 10th and final year, saying he'd rather wait for the eventual Veterans Committee vote, consisting of voters he "respects."
I've said it before and I'll say it again, Schilling is a Hall of Famer. I respect those who argue against his numbers, but not his political views.
Too bad.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
