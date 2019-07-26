A summer rite in the NFL: training camp holdouts

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) is shown in action during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Fans worry that the summer rite in the NFL, training camp holdouts, wonât affect their teamâs chances for a championship. This yearâs crop of no-shows includes an All-Pro receiver, the Saintsâ Michael Thomas; a standout offensive tackle who might be the key to the Redskinsâ offense, Trent Williams; and budding stars DEs Jadeveon Clowney of the Texans, Yannick Ngakoue of the Jaguars, and RB Melvin Gordon of the Chargers. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)