There are those moments in racing that the car and the driver find their plans and the circumstances align to make a perfect race scenario. Saturday night Jeffrey Abold had it all come together and the Bob Webber Sr. Memorial Star Classic 125 was all his.
Starting 10th in a field, the 30-year old second generation supermodified driver calmly wove a path through challengers lap after lap. With only a few caution flags to slow him down, Abold lapped everyone but the four cars remaining in the top five, pulling into victory lane with his family there to celebrate alongside of him. The win was his first in ISMA, but one his three-time ISMA champion father Pat had not achieved.
Jeff replayed his race as the accomplishment began to set in.
“This feels awesome. From lap 1 to 125 the car was just phenomenal,” said Jeff. “I just have to thank my crew and everybody for working as hard as they did. They came up with a great setup for the car. We had a good game plan coming into this race, and I think we executed it pretty well.
HONORING CONWAY
Five-time Star Classic winner Chris Perley had a special mission in this race. He had wanted to get the win to honor long-time racing supporter and friend Russ Conway, who had recently passed away. And he gave it his all, but fell one spot short, a distance away from the cruising 05.
“I’m real happy to finish second. You know we’ve all been working our (butts) off since Oswego where we obviously got wrecked a lot,” said Perley. “I really wanted to win tonight for Russ Conway. But I’ll take a second. It’s a lot different being here without him.”
The 2018 Classic winner of the inaugural Bob Webber Sr. Memorial, Jon McKennedy, was on the podium after finishing third.
RAPID RECAP
After time trials and the top 12 redraw, Mike Ordway Jr. started second behind polesitter Russ Wood, and it was the 61 which led for the first 44 laps before loosing the point to Abold. With Wood, Perley, Dan Bowes, Joe Gosek, Jon McKennedy and Mike Lichty among the challengers, and with mainly green flag racing, Ordway had his hands full.
One yellow flag marred the quick pace in the early going and it came on lap 36 when Jamie Timmons slowed and pitted. Timmons returned, but the 32 and 98T were finished with mechanical problems ending their night.
The field now bunched up with Ordway, Perley, Wood, Abold, Bowes, McKennedy, Gosek, Kyle Edwards, Lichty, Micheal Muldoon, Mark Sammut, Otto Sitterly and more still in contention.
The battle for the front spot began with Ordway and Perley the top two, but Abold soon worked up to third trailed by McKennedy and Edwards.
On lap 40, Abold raced by Perley and headed for Ordway. Four laps later Jeff would overtake the 61 and set the 05 on cruise.
The race proceeded at a rapid pace on the famed quarter mile bullring as Abold was in command. While out front Abold was disseminating the field one by one. He was by Ryan Locke, Timmons, Eric Lewis and then the Lane teammates of Jeff Battle and Wood.
On lap 63, he easily pocketed the Halfway Bonus of $1,000.
At the lap 66 mark yellow fell for the 15 of Mike Muldoon who stopped off the track. He would restart but left the track eight laps later.
On this restart, Abold had no less than four lap cars between his 05 and that of Ordway, Perley, McKennedy, Edwards, Bowes, Sammut, Lichty, Gosek and Sitterly.
As the laps wore down, there was still a heated battle between Ordway, Perley, McKennedy and Edwards a distance behind. Perley got by Ordway to take over second on lap 88 but neither had cars running 100 percent at this point and Abold was well out of sight. As they passed the lap 100 mark, Ordway began to fade and ultimately, McKennedy would take the last of the podium spots.
BOB WEBBER MEMORIAL STAR CLASSIC 125
SEPT. 7, 2019, EPPING , NH
TIME TRIALS: 1. Jeff Abold 10.977, 2. Mike Ordway Jr. 11.022, 3. Kyle Edwards, 11.125, 4. Mike Lichty, 11.137, 5. Jon McKennedy, 11.167, 6. Tyler Thompson, 11. 175, 7. Ben Seitz, 11.248, 8. Dan Bowes, 11.258, 9. Russ Wood, 11.290, 10. Joe Gosek, 11.333, 11. Chris Perley, 11.342, 12. Mike Muldoon, 11. 393, 13. Otto Sitterly, 11.447, 14. Ryan Locke, 11.448, 15. Mark Sammut, 11.481, 16. Eric Lewis, 11.514, 17. Jeffrey Battle, 11.615, 18. Jamie Timmons, 11.746, 19. Bob Chartier NT
FINISH ISMA BOB WEBBER SR. MEMORIAL STAR CLASSIC 125: 1. Jeff Abold, 05, 2. Chris Perley, 11, 3. Jon McKennedy, 21, 4. Kyle Edwards, 1, 5. Mike Ordway Jr. 61, 6. Mark Sammut 78, 7. Mike Lichty 84, 8. Joe Gosek 00, 9. Otto Sitterly 6, 10. Russ Wood 97, 11. Ryan Locke 37, 12. Jeffrey Battle, 9, 13. Jamie Timmons, 27, 14. Dan Bowes, 25, 15. Mike Muldoon, 15, 16. Bobby Chartier, 29, 17. Eric Lewis, 28, 18. Ben Seitz 32, 19. Tyler Thompson, 98T.
Halfway Leader: Sponsored by Shea Concrete: Jeff Abold ($1,000)
Fast Time Trial: Sponsored by Coyote Construction: Jeff Abold ($200)
Hard Charger: Sponsored by Burns Family Racing #17 Supermodified: Jeff Abold ($100)
Last Car Running: Sponsored by H&S Design and Prototype, LLC: Jamie Timmons, who also suffered a bad crash at the Oswego Classic the previous week.
