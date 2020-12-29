AFC Least no more  

FOXBOROUGH – The good news is the Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham argument is over because it doesn’t really matter. On a good, dependable source – my eyesight – neither will be near the starting quarterback position here next year.
The bad news is that next week against the red-hot N.Y. Jets and next year against anybody in the AFC East is going to be harder than we’ve been accustomed to the last two decades.
If this was 2015 and Rex Ryan was still coaching somewhere in the AFC East, there would be reason for optimism with Bill Belichick pulling all of the strings in 2021 and beyond.
The guy, despite the “disaster” this season, is still the best in the business in several areas. In all honesty, probably the best ever in dealing with the modern day issues of free agency.
He’d probably find a few key guys, maybe even a worthy quarterback. He’d most definitely coach ‘em up. And, I’m guessing with some certainty, he’d have the Patriots in contention for something.
But it won’t be that easy. The AFC East isn’t the AFC Least anymore and the last two weeks, including this Monday night were tangible, physical, athletic and nasty proof.
Other than punting the football, it’s been pretty bad around here recently, worse than we previous thought, beyond the fact the Patriots couldn’t catch a cold, pass the butter, stop a nosebleed or block a phone number (I have more bad puns if you want them … i.e. intercept a package, tackle a problem, etc.).
While Belichick let the cat out of the bag on the radio two months ago, that the Patriots predicament was bound to happen after “going for it” the previous five years and being in salary cap hell. Then the coronavirus killed any hopes of a Belichick Miracle at 1 Patriot Place.
Basically, this was a probable part of the plan – a bad season.
The fix, though, might not be as easy as it was supposed to be considering the plight of the Bills, Jets and Dolphins since the 2000 season.
The Bills are very good. The Dolphins are good. And the Jets, after two straight wins, believe they can beat anybody.
The tough part, from the Route 1 in Foxborough perspective, is they will all be better in 2021.
As will, we presume, the Belichick-led Patriots will be. But will it be enough?
The worst-to-first days seem to be over in pro sports, unless you pull a Brooklyn Nets and add two of the game’s top 10 players in one signing period.
In the NFL, without a bona fide quarterback, the 6-10/7-9 seasons don’t magically turn into first-round-bye 12-4 seasons.
This might take some time, as in two or three years. Hell, it took the Bills four years under Sean McDermott to get here, and that’s without winning a playoff game.
But that’s another discussion for another day, another draft, another free agency period, etc. The Patriots have another AFC East issue they have to deal with next Sunday, the New York Jets.
And folks, they aren’t coming here to play. They are coming to win.
It’s a new world for the Patriots and patience might be the most important virtue for fans that are anything but.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.