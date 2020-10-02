When the New England Patriots offense took the field for the first time on opening day, anticipation was high for what the brand new Cam Newton-led offense would look like. The starting lineup looked more or less as expected, with Cam Newton under center, Sony Michel in the backfield, Damiere Byrd and N’Keal Harry out wide and Ryan Izzo and Michael Onwenu starting at tight end.
Hang on, say that last part again?
Onwenu, a rookie offensive lineman out of Michigan, was given the nod to start New England’s first game as a jumbo tight end. He immediately made his mark, helping spring Michel for a big gain on the first play of the season, and he was consistently part of the team’s gameplan the rest of the way, helping power the Patriots to 217 yards rushing and a 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins.
As it turned out, that big debut was only a taste of things to come.
Onwenu has been New England’s biggest surprise of the season so far, earning the most playing time of all Patriots’ rookies while proving himself an effective and reliable blocker at three different positions, none of which he played in college. He has started all three games while receiving regular snaps at tight end and right tackle before playing every down of Sunday’s win against the Raiders at left guard, filling in for Joe Thuney after the longtime starter moved over to center in place of the injured David Andrews.
As a sixth-round pick (No. 182 overall) Onwenu may also be among the biggest steals of the draft — both figuratively and literally. At 6-foot-3, 350 pounds, Onwenu is a mountain of a man who boasts surprising quickness for someone his size. According to coaches and teammates, he also possesses the work ethic and intelligence needed to thrive at the professional level.
By all accounts, “Big Mike” has the makings of a star. So just who is this guy and how did he fall into New England’s lap?
Larger than life
Growing up in Detroit, Onwenu was always a big kid. The son of Nigerian immigrants, his parents had him try out a wide range of sports when he was young, including baseball and basketball. He eventually picked up football for the first time as a 14-year-old eighth grader, by which point he was already over six feet tall and nearly 300 pounds.
Onwenu went on to play high school football at Cass Tech in Detroit, which boasts one of the premier high school football programs in Michigan. By his sophomore year, Onwenu was receiving Division 1 offers from some of the top programs in the country, and eventually he committed to nearby Michigan.
As a four-star recruit, Onwenu immediately turned heads as one of the biggest players to come through Michigan in recent memory. By that point, he weighed close to 370 pounds, but but despite his immense size he consistently impressed coaches with his quickness and athleticism. He earned the opportunity to play both offensive and defensive line as a freshman in 2016, and after that he became a three-year starter at right guard, starting 34 games at the position plus another game at left guard as a sophomore, finishing as a two-time All-Big Ten selection.
“Almost every day at practice he had an ‘oh wow’ moment,” said Ed Warinner, Onwenu’s offensive line coach at Michigan, who said he keeps a poster of Onwenu pancaking a defender hung up in his office. “He’s powerful, a powerful human being, as strong and powerful as anyone I’ve ever coached, and he can move people off the ball. You’d see him do it in practice, and he’s much quicker in short space than you’d think too.”
Steal of the draft
Despite being a sixth-round pick, you could already make a case that Onwenu was one of the top offensive linemen selected in this past spring’s NFL Draft. Of the 47 offensive linemen drafted, Onwenu is one of only 12 who have played in more than half of their team’s snaps through three weeks. Nine of the others were selected in the first three rounds and were likely meant to compete for a starting job right away, while the other two were both selected at the top of the fourth round.
After Miami’s rookie right guard Solomon Kindley was drafted in the fourth round (No. 111 overall), another 27 other linemen were selected, and out of that group Onwenu has gotten by far the most playing time with 58.5% of New England’s offensive snaps. He’s earned that time despite the Patriots having no obvious openings on the line, and on Sunday he was graded by Pro Football Focus as the NFL’s top performing rookie for Week 3, posting a clean sheet in protection while helping spring Michel and Burkhead for huge runs against the Raiders. He’s also graded as the No. 5 offensive lineman across all positions in the NFL.
Given all that, it’s fair to ask. Why did he fall so far in the draft?
“People probably were leery of his size and weight and there were no individual workouts because of COVID,” Warinner said. “So I think that hurt him a little bit in terms of falling back in the draft, because if anybody would have worked him out one-on-one they would have seen what I saw over the last two years.”
Seizing the opportunity
When Onwenu was drafted it seemed unlikely he’d get many opportunities to play as a rookie. The Patriots already have two of the best guards in football in Thuney and Shaq Mason, and while it’s not unusual for college tackles to bump inside to guard in the NFL, it’s rare for a guard to do the reverse.
This offseason was especially challenging for rookies, who had to complete the entire spring program remotely and didn’t get to play in any preseason games. Given those realities, it seemed like earning a back-up guard job would be a best case-scenario.
Instead, Onwenu made the most of the unusual circumstances and showed the Patriots they needed to find a way to get him on the field immediately.
“Back to the virtual offseason and those meetings I thought he did a really nice job of picking up our system and learning it,” said Patriots co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich.
As training camp went along, the Patriots started putting more on Onwenu’s plate, and time after time he proved up to the task. Since the season began, Bill Belichick has repeatedly praised Onwenu for his intelligence and versatility, and Wednesday he compared him favorably to Patriots standouts like Thuney, Logan Mankins and Nate Solder.
“Day after day, he’s just impressive. His consistency is impressive,” Belichick said. “He’s a very strong player with good feet, good balance and likes football and understands football.”
With Andrews expected to miss at least two more weeks due to injury, Onwenu should continue to see regular time at left guard, and after that it’s not hard to imagine him making a push for the starting right tackle job as well.
Whatever the future holds, Onwenu is soaking in every moment and plans to do everything he can to continue helping the team for as long as he can.
“I’m grateful for the experience,” Onwenu said. “I’m here in the National Football League, so you take that in and it’s just like “wow.”
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
