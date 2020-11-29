TUSCLAOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mac Jones passed for 302 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by two long ones to DeVonta Smith, and No. 1 Alabama rolled over rival No. 22 Auburn 42-13 on Saturday without coach Nick Saban.
The Crimson Tide (8-0, No. 1 playoff rankings) continued a dominating march through a schedule of all-Southeastern Conference games even minus its six-time national champion coach on the sideline.
Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and watched the game feed from home, witnessing the usual array of big plays with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian running the show.
The result was much of the same against the Tigers (5-3), who suffered the second-most lopsided loss of Gus Malzahn’s coaching tenure. The only bigger margin was Alabama’s 52-21 win in the 2018 Iron Bowl.
Alabama started a string of three straight touchdowns with Jones’s 66-yard touchdown to Smith, who was streaking by himself downfield after Auburn defenders bit on a pump fake. He later added a 58-yard catch and run on a quick slant, sprinting away from the Tigers.
Smith had seven catches for 171 yards. Najee Smith ran for 96 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown, and John Metchie III caught a pair of scoring passes.
NO. 4 CLEMSON 52, PITTSBURGH 17
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in five weeks — and likely last one at Death Valley — and Clemson throttled Pittsburgh.
Lawrence hadn’t seen the field on game day since beating Syracuse on Oct. 24. He tested positive for the coronavirus the following week and missed Clemson’s next two games, including its only loss this season — a 47-40 double OT defeat at No. 2 Notre Dame.
Lawrence led Clemson (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference; No. 3 CFP) a step closer to the league championship game and a likely rematch with the unbeaten Fighting Irish.
NO. 6 FLORIDA 34, KENTUCKY 10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Kyle-to-Kyle connection returned in a big way after a two-week hiatus and put the Gators on the verge of the Southeastern Conference championship game.
Kyle Trask found Kyle Pitts for three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in which the star tight end ran away from a cornerback, and Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky.
It was Pitts’ first game since suffering a concussion and breaking his nose on a hit against Georgia. Trask wasted little time reconnecting with his favorite and most talented target.
Trask has 34 TD passes this season, moving him past 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and into a tie for third on the school’s single-season list.
MICHIGAN STATE 29, NO. 11 NORTHWESTERN 20
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Matt Coghlin broke a tie with a 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left and Michigan State handed Northwestern its first loss of the season.
The Wildcats (5-1 Big Ten, 5-1) were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Spartans (2-3, 2-3) lost a 17-0 lead, but went back ahead by forcing three turnovers in the fourth quarter and making the most of two big kicks by Coghlin.
NO. 12 INDIANA 27, MARYLAND 11
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Stevie Scott III had three touchdown runs and Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety.
Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for the Hoosiers (5-1).
NO. 16 COASTAL CAROLINA 49, TEXAS STATE 14
SAN MARCOS. Texas (AP) — C.J. Marable ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns and Coastal Carolina wrapped up the Sun Belt Conference East Division title.
The Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0) had 572 yards of offense in extending their winning streak to 10 games. They moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision three seasons ago.
NO. 21 OKLAHOMA STATE 50, TEXAS TECH 44
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Dezmon Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns and Oklahoma State bounced back from a disappointing loss to rival Oklahoma.
Jackson had 36 carries in part because the top two backs, Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown, did not play.
