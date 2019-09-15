Angels' Mike Trout to have season-ending foot surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout’s season is over.
The Los Angeles Angels say the eight-time All-Star will have surgery on his right foot this week because of Morton’s neuroma, a thickening of tissue around a nerve leading to toes that causes pain.
“It wasn’t getting any better,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday. “We’ve kind of exhausted all non-surgical possibilities. Some point later in the week he’ll be scheduled for surgery to have the neuroma removed.”
Trout finished with a career-high 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and a .291 batting average, putting him in contention to win his third AL MVP award along with four second-place finishes.
The 28-year-old outfielder had 110 walks, a .438 on-base percentage and 1.083 OPS in his first season after agreeing to a $426.5 million, 12-year contract, baseball’s largest deal by total and average salary.
Trout last played on Sept. 7. He said Saturday he hoped to play in Sunday’s series finale against Tampa Bay as a designated hitter. He felt pain when running the bases Sunday morning.
Ausmus said the pain was bad enough that, even if the Angels were in the playoff race, he doesn’t believe Trout would have been able to play.
“I think when he woke up this morning and came out here and tested it, he realized it’s not a pain he can deal with,” Ausmus said. “He performed at a very high level and I think he understands that at this point forcing himself on the field with a neuroma in his foot wouldn’t be productive.”
Los Angeles already has been eliminated from postseason contention.
Trout has a .305 average in nine major league seasons with 285 homers, 752 RBIs and 200 stolen bases.
Injuries have decimated the 2-3-4 spots Angels’ batting order. The team shut down Shohei Ohtani and Justin Upton for the season last week because of knee injuries.
