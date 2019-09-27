Antonio Brown not worth fretting over

Antonio Brown is not walking through that tunnel at the Gillette Stadium.
And if he does, it will be wearing another uniform.
More than a week later and there appears to be “release remorse.”
It’s time. It’s time to move on. It’s time for everybody, including your favorite quarterback, to focus on the receivers he has.
I get it. I wrote it. Tom Brady and Antonio Brown could’ve moved mountains together. Brown, more than Randy Moss, was made for Brady’s game, which specializes on short and intermediate passes.
Unstoppable.
So were Brown’s fingers, after another alleged victim, was quoted in a Sports Illustrated story last week.
The story goes like this, which I believe:
Bob Kraft stepped in and made the final decision to cut Brown, over the behest of the head coach and quarterback.
And you know what? I have no problem with it.
Remember, this came a week after the Patriots apparently found out about a civil suit that paints Brown as a sexual deviant, which was not part of “the deal” to come to the Patriots.
The Patriots only thought Brown was a bad teammate, a selfish person, and willing to blow up his previous two teams.
Brown’s back to being Brown. His Instagram and Twitter fights with current players and fans is comical.
His biggest mistake was going public, via social media (is there really any other form of communication?), after Kraft, bringing up his “incident” at a massage parlor in Florida last January.
It was over his $4.5 million bonus payment that his agent informed him was going to be deposited into the bank by the Patriots.
Honestly, despite Brown’s misgivings, he is going to get every penny of the $9 million he is owed.
While he doesn’t deserve it, the Patriots deserve to pay it.
Brown being a Patriot, acquiescing to The Patriot Way was way, way, way too good to be true.
Brown, as has been repeated often, can’t help himself. Impossible.
Expect more stories, suits and Instagram slams from “AB84” every week.
This blemish, like most blemishes in recent Patriots history is probably already behind them.
But it is a blemish.
