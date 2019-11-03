BALTIMORE — We can basically break down the New England Patriots Dynasty into three parts.
The Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning Era, spanning two teams and 14 years.
The Baltimore Ravens Pain-in-the-Butt Era, spanning from 2009 to January of 2015.
And currently, the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady became the Best Ever Era from 2014 until today.
The second part, the Ravens part, is intriguing because it bled into the first part, Brady vs. Manning Era.
You confused yet? OK, let me explain.
For two decades of football, the Patriots have “competed” for championships at least 80 percent of the time, maybe more.
When the playoffs started in early January, the Patriots were basically always right there. At least according to Las Vegas.
The Ravens part is meaningful in that the Patriots never won a championship during the John Harbaugh run, which started in 2008, splitting four playoff games.
The Patriots during that time were about Brady. He plays well, the Patriots win. Better yet, the Patriots offense was so good, thorough and precise and the team’s fortunes in January and February usually hinged on that unit’s dominance.
In the early part of this rivalry, at least through January of 2013, the key player was Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis. He was Brady, on defense.
In fact, it could be argued that he is among the handful of best defenders to ever play the game, over a century. Unlike most championships, particularly in the modern era, the linebacking legend was the central figure in two championships -- 2000 and 2012.
He was the coach on the field. He was the guy that ran the locker room. And when it came to toughness, ex-Bears great Dick Butkus has nothing on Lewis.
But Lewis is gone and the Ravens, at least on paper and in the standings, appear to be back.
They have a new, young, interesting quarterback in Lamar Jackson, who currently ranks ninth overall in rushing yards per game at 82.3, well ahead of names like Le’Veon Bell (49.9), Todd Gurley (50.7) and Saquon Barkley (74.6).
As a passer, Jackson hasn’t been anything special, averaging 235.7 yards per game with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions and a so-so 94.1 QB rating, 19th best among those starting today. But guess what? Brady is only 17th at 95.0.
Coach Harbaugh’s team, now 5-2, is making noise with a completely new defense and a run-first quarterback, which isn’t supposed to work in this league.
If you asked Patriots fans which AFC team scares you the most, outside of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the vast majority would say the Ravens, possibly still harboring those doubts which began about a decade ago.
The Ravens, the theme has been, don’t fear the Patriots.
And following this team for the past two decades, overcoming fear might be the biggest obstacle when teams, really coaches, oppose the Patriots. They melt in the fourth quarter, in December, January and even February.
Harbaugh’s career mark versus the Patriots is 3-6, which is a pretty good winning percentage (.333) compared to the rest of the NFL against the Belichick-Brady duo (.222).
But since Lewis has left, the Patriots didn’t lose to the Harbaugh-Joe Flacco Ravens, winning 41-7 (Dec. 2013), 35-31 (Jan. 2015) and 30-23 (Dec. 2016).
The middle game, an AFC Divisional game in Foxborough, is the one most people still remember -- the first-ever formation using ineligible receivers and the double pass from Brady to Julian Edelman to Danny Amendola, sealing the comeback and eventual win.
That was four years and 10 months ago.
Fast forward to Sunday night football. The focus is going to be on Jackson and his possibly changing the game at the quarterback position, as in run first and pass second, or at the very do both equally.
It has never happened successfully in the NFL over a full season -- never a Super Bowl berth -- never mind over several years. Jackson, though, is playing with these old “rules.”
The Ravens enter this week not only having two weeks to prepare, but they are coming off their biggest win since beating the Steelers in the Wild Card game in Jan. of 2014, the week before the playoff debacle versus the Patriots.
They beat what many people thought was a very good Seattle Seahawks team, in Seattle, 30-16. It wasn’t only the fact that they won, but it was the way they won, with a big fourth-and-2 gamble on the Seahawks 8-yard line with the score 13-13 late in the third quarter, with Harbaugh asking Jackson if he wanted to go for it.
Of course, Jackson said “Hell yeah!” and he ran for a touchdown.
That’s what you do against better teams. You can’t coach or play afraid.
Which brings us to Sunday night in Baltimore, on national TV.
Do the Ravens have what it takes to take down the Patriots? Well, they are coming off a big win, have an extra week’s worth of rest, and apparently believe they have a different kind of franchise quarterback and a coach who isn’t afraid.
It’s a recipe for success. Against almost every other team.
The problem for Harbaugh and Jackson is the Ravens’ strength, the unpredictable offensive and athleticism of its quarterback, plays into the Patriots strength, which is a defense that is very strong at all three layers.
Then there is the Brady factor. He’s been in a mini-slump personally. Some of it appears to be due to the lack of balance and hurting offensive line.
But these are the kinds of games, historically, when Brady shines.
We will know a lot more about the Ravens after this game, probably more than the Patriots. But we will get some good intel on the Ravens’ ability to continue to be a true foil for the Patriots Dynasty.
I don’t see it. I see the Patriots teaching a lesson tonight about how special they can be.
The Patriots have, I believe, tougher foes to deal with the rest of the month and into early December (at Philadelphia, Dallas, at Houston and Kansas City).
Tonight is more about the Ravens, particularly their quarterback.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @burttalkssports.
