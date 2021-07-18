Arrival of reinforcements highlight chaotic weekend in Bronx for Sox

So far, everything has gone right for the Red Sox this year. The team is well on its way to engineering its third worst-to-first turnaround of the past 10 years, and between the lineup, starting rotation and bullpen the Sox have a strong foundation without any obvious fatal flaws.
And the best part? Whether the Red Sox make any moves at the trade deadline or not, the team is still about to get a lot better for the stretch run.
The cavalry is already coming, and it’s coming from within the organization.
This weekend the Red Sox welcomed two top prospects to the big club. Rookie outfielder Jarren Duran made his major league debut while pitcher Tanner Houck returned from injury after three months, this time hopefully to stay. Those two feature heavily in the organization’s long-term plans and should bolster a roster that has exceeded expectations.
They also could serve as an appetizer ahead of the return of Chris Sale, one of the best pitchers in baseball and the kind of addition no other contending team could feasibly make at the deadline.
Duran and Houck’s arrival, and the news of Sale’s continued progress, highlighted an otherwise chaotic weekend in the Bronx as the Red Sox opened the second half of the season.
The weekend had it all, including a COVID-19 postponement, torrential downpours and a disturbing incident in which a fan hit left fielder Alex Verdugo in the back with a baseball.
It could also go down as the moment the Red Sox leveled up from a surprising upstart to a genuine championship contender.
Duran ready for primetime
Duran waited longer than he would have preferred to make his big league debut. Between playing half the season in triple-A, having his original debut postponed due to the Yankees’ COVID-19 outbreak and then having his actual debut delayed an hour due to weather, Duran was chomping at the bit when he finally stepped into the box to face Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on Saturday.
Once the opportunity came, he wasted no time. Duran swung on the first pitch he saw and laced a base hit into center.
“It felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders,” said Duran, who went 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored on Saturday.
Duran and the Red Sox hope it will be the first of many hits to come for the 24-year-old rookie.
Originally a seventh-round draft pick in 2018, Duran considered a five-tool player with an excellent bat and tons of speed. He hit .270 with 15 home runs, 32 RBI and a .926 OPS in 46 games at triple-A this season, and his addition will give Alex Cora greater flexibility across the lineup, especially in the outfield.
Duran could potentially have an impact like Jacoby Ellsbury following his call-up in 2007. That year Ellsbury hit .353 after his promotion and eventually started all four games of the World Series against Colorado.
Houck’s “eye-opening” performance
Houck has generally looked good since he was first called up to the majors last summer, and Friday the former first-round pick drew rave reviews in his return from flexor muscle soreness. The righty came on in relief of starter Eduardo Rodriguez and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts for his first career save.
Throughout the broadcast commentators Dennis Eckersley and Jerry Remy praised Houck’s stuff — particularly his slider and sinker — and afterwards Cora described the outing as “eye-opening.”
“We all know the talent, we saw it, I saw it on TV last year, they saw it here, I saw it early this season in spring training,” Cora said. “He’s going to help us win ballgames, and he did already.”
The 25-year-old is slated to start Wednesday against the Blue Jays, and going forward the Red Sox hope to use him as an occasional sixth starter and as a weapon out of the bullpen.
Excitement building for Sale’s return
The return of ace Chris Sale from Tommy John surgery could be a legitimate game changer for the Red Sox. Sale hasn’t pitched in the majors since Aug. 13, 2019, but all signs point to his imminent return.
According to Cora, Sale’s progress has the clubhouse buzzing.
“I do believe, besides (Duran and Houck), the fact that Chris is progressing the way he is, in that clubhouse, you can tell,” Cora said. “When the conversation comes up they’re looking forward to seeing that guy pitch whenever he is going to pitch for us.”
Cora said Sale threw a bullpen session in Fort Myers on Saturday and that everything went well. He was seen working out at Polar Park in Worcester on Sunday. Sale is now scheduled for a rehab start with the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday, and barring any setbacks he could return to the big club within the next few weeks.
“I think patience is something we have to have,” Cora said. “We showed it with Jarren, we showed it with Tanner, now we’re showing it with Sale.
“We’re in a good spot. Hopefully we can continue to play good baseball and whenever Chris gets here is going to be another addition that’s going to help us win ballgames.”
