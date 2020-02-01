MIAMI (AP) — Conventional wisdom suggests Sammy Watkins should have signed anywhere but Kansas City, where the Chiefs had a pair of go-to targets in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce and a talented but unproven quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.
He could have been the No. 1 wide receiver somewhere. He could have gone to a team with a polished quarterback.
In truth, he picked the Chiefs precisely because he wanted neither of those things.
Watkins has always shouldered a huge offensive burden, whether he was starring at Clemson or during his NFL start in Buffalo or his lone season with the Los Angeles Rams. He was the priority in the passing game, and the player opposing defenses wanted to take away. And with that burden came sometimes unrealistic expectations among fans, often wearing on him mentally just as much as the injuries that have plagued his career had worn on him physically.
That’s why Watkins spurned interest from wide receiver-needy Dallas Cowboys two years ago and signed a $48 million, three-year deal with the Chiefs. He wanted to be part of something special, not THE something special.
“We have so many superstars on this team,” he explained, “and so many guys that can catch the ball. Certain guys that people can’t even name and don’t even notice. So my focus is to bring the energy. Go out there every day in practice, and in games, and go out there and compete at the highest level.”
It’s been a refreshing change for the 26-year-old Watkins, whose season will culminate in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. It’s been a season that perfectly sums up the highs and lows that have defined his caree.
It all started Week 1 in Jacksonville, when Watkins took advantage of all the attention paid elsewhere and caught nine passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He had six catches against Oakland the next week, and seven against Minnesota later in the season.
When injuries popped up again, forcing Watkins out of the lineup, he didn’t have to defend himself like he has much of his career.
Instead, he had the time he needed to rehab his injury and get back on the field. He was mentally strong for the playoffs, when the Chiefs needed him most. And he delivered when they called his number, catching seven passes for 114 yards with a memorable 60-yard touchdown grab in the AFC championship game.
“I think that’s one of the best decisions I ever made in my life is coming to this team,” he said, “and literally we’re dominating every game. We’ve been the best offense and having the best organization, the best coaches hands-down, the best teammates.”
Watkins might have to show some unselfishness if he wants to remain with the Chiefs.
The Chiefs are poised to make Mahomes the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback, and with Watkins counting $21 million against the salary cap next season, there’s a good chance he will be asked to take a pay cut. And failing that, they could cut him outright and save $14 million in cap space.
“He’s done a heck of a job for us,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid. “I know he didn’t make the Pro Bowl, but he’s a Pro Bowl-caliber player. He’s a big part of what we can do.”
