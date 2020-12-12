The New England Patriots offense opened the Thursday night game with consecutive 3-and-outs and a combined nine yards.
Quarterback Cam Newton threw an ill-advised screen pass into a gaggle of players that was caught and returned 79 yards for a touchdown.
And, worst of all, trying to get back into the game, Newton and the Patriots offense was stuffed at the goal line on a fourth-and-2.
So what does Bill Belichick do as his New England Patriots are in the throes of a probable blowout, down 17-0 early in the second quarter?
He calls the entire defense over on the sidelines and he goes off for about 30 seconds, chucking the white board to the ground as he walks away.
What does that all mean?
A few things.
He has eyes. Belichick knows what he has at wide receiver, tight end and quarterback — sub-standard talent.
By indirectly “blaming” the defense, he is sublimely telling us the direction of the new New England Patriots going forward and that old, football mantra that has disappeared the last several years — defense wins championships.
Does Belichick really and truly believe Cam Newton is a bona fide passer of the football? No.
Does he believe the Patriots can win with Jakobi Meyers as a No. 1 wide receiver? No.
Does he believe the Patriots can move the ball, successfully, without even an average tight end? And no.
What he does believe, in this era of The Quarterback is that defense, which is about as popular as the fullback position right now, can win.
After Belichick’s diatribe, the defense somewhat answered, allowing 27 yards and one first down the rest of the first half.
Making up 17 points, though, required perfect Patriots football, which it was anything but.
The moral of the story is that Belichick is letting us, semi-discreetly, see the new direction of the team.
Sure, offensively, there needs to be a lot of upgrades, some major, at all of the skill positions, outside of running back Damien Harris, who is a keeper.
The Patriots defense, though, with many lesser ranked individuals, at least in the front seven — defensive line and linebacker – have performed remarkably well.
It starts, of course, with the Patriots secondary, arguably a top five grouping in the NFL.
Belichick’s had some gems this season on the defensive side of the ball against the Dolphins, Raiders, Chiefs, Bills, Ravens and Cardinals, all with winning records.
Mind you, the Patriots lost two vets/starters on defense in Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung, both opting out due to the virus.
This is commonplace for Belichick, going against the NFL grain and morphing the team into a defensive stalwart.
It shouldn’t be a surprise. Stopping the other team from scoring is who he is.
When he turned the 2001 Patriots around it was with the defense first, including a powerful offensive line and an ability to run the football when most teams expected.
That is sort of what the Patriots have become in 2020, with more warts, of course.
The 2003 and 2004 Super Bowl seasons were more about controlling the games, usually on defense first. In 2003 the Patriots allowed more than 20 points only four times. In 2004 the Patriots kept opponents to single digits four times.
This is who Belichick is, at his core, beyond all of the other great stuff like organization, control, film study, power running game, commitment to special teams, toughness, etc.
Belichick is about defense first. And with Tom Brady gone, there is nothing in his way in getting back to those roots.
Belichick started this 20-year run with a defense-first mentality. I think that guy is back and ready for bear.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
