Be careful what you wish for, Pats fans

FOXBOROUGH — Statistically, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski has been better than great.
Maybe even better than that.
He’s fourth all-time in field goal percentage and, better yet, has been doing it consistently for 14 seasons.
He’s had one problem, beyond a few flubbed extra points recently.
He followed the Patriots all-time “favorite” kicker, Adam Vinatieri, which hasn’t been easy.
Vinatieri, to his credit, has made some of the most iconic kicks in NFL history while wearing a Pats uniform.
Yet Gostkowski, Mr. Consistent, has been a two-time All-Pro whose career kicking percentage is 87.3%. His problem, beyond following Vinatieri? He hasn’t “come through” as often as a majority of Patriots fans would like.
Frankly, a lot of that is on him. Gostkowski has missed at least one kick in each of New England’s last three Super Bowl appearances, and his missed extra-point in the 2015 AFC Championship Game led to the team’s ill-fated two-point conversion attempt on what could have been the game-tying score. He also famously wasn’t trusted to attempt a 48-yard field goal on 4th and 13 late in Super Bowl XLII against the Giants, a coaching decision that colored Gostkowski’s public perception early, even as he subsequently proved himself to be a reliable kicker year in and year out.
It may not always be sexy, but there is value in reliability. Now Patriots fans who have clamored for a change may soon find out how good they had it.
Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and will, according to reports, undergo season-ending surgery to repair a left hip issue. There have been rumors circulating that Gostkowski may have been dealing with the injury for a while, and on Sunday in Buffalo it appeared he may have aggravated the issue when he was slow to get up after making an awkward tackle on a kickoff return.
The Patriots held kicker tryouts on the field at Gillette Stadium Wednesday afternoon, and whoever winds up earning the job will become the first kicker other than Gostkowski to take the field for New England since Shayne Graham filled in for the second half of 2010.
Graham wound up doing a good job, going 14 for 14 on field goals in his nine regular season and postseason games, but there is no guarantee the next new guy will do as well. Besides, anybody who might be available is a free agent for a reason, and what will fans say if the new guy comes in and immediately shanks the first extra-point he attempts?
Patriot fans don’t know what it’s really like to have a problem kicker.
Look, Gostkowski hasn’t been himself this year, and if it’s true that he’s been dealing with a hip issue then it would go a long way towards explaining his recent struggles. Four missed extra-points in the last three weeks wasn’t going to cut it, and better he get the problem fixed now than let the issue linger into the bigger games and colder weather.
Yet injury or no, criticism of Gostkowski is nothing new, and even if some of it is deserved, most of it isn’t. The man has made 1,154 of 1,228 (94%) total field goals and extra points in 232 career regular season and playoff games, and Bill Belichick obviously values him highly, signing the 36-year-old to a two-year contract worth $8.5 million back in April.
Was that a mistake? Maybe. Should Belichick at some point in the last decade have brought in a serious challenger to Gostkowski’s job the way he did with Tom Brady (Jimmy Garoppolo) and more recently Ryan Allen (Corey Bojorquez/Jake Bailey)? Perhaps. But it is what it is, and now the Patriots will have to move on with someone else taking the kicks.
The critics are getting what they want. Now we’ll find out if the grass really is greener on the other side of the goalpost.
