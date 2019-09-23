FOXBOROUGH — Jakob Johnson wasn’t a major factor in New England’s 30-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. He only played two snaps on offense, six snaps on special teams and never touched the ball. Yet the 24-year-old fullback made history just the same, becoming the first player to enter the league through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program to appear in a regular season NFL game.
Established in 2017, the International Player Pathway Program was created to help provide elite international athletes an opportunity to transition to professional football outside of the typical high school to college pipeline. Originally from Germany, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Johnson grew up playing for his local club in his hometown of Stuttgart, and while he did earn a chance to play tight end at the University of Tennessee, he went undrafted and unsigned out of college and was left to go back to Germany.
The International Player Pathway Program was Johnson’s last shot, and Belichick freely admitted that he never would have gotten a chance without it.
“He was not on our radar. I don’t think we would have ever signed him,” Belichick said on his Monday morning conference call. “He definitely started out as the 91st player on our roster and had a long, long, long way to go back in the spring. I don’t think anybody ever envisioned him being on the roster at that point or even being on the practice squad to tell you the truth.”
Belichick said the main reason they signed Johnson over the other available international players was because he had the recommendation of then-Tennessee head coach Butch Jones, who praised Johnson as a hard worker who would do whatever it takes to get better. Belichick said they weren’t even particularly excited to have him in camp at first, but over time Johnson started to prove that he belonged.
“He continued to get better and certainly his physicality and his toughness showed up in the preseason games and the preseason practices,” Belichick said. “So he steadily worked his way into, call it the backup fullback role, and he was activated for the game yesterday. I wouldn’t say it was quite a Steve Neal rise but somewhere in that neighborhood. What he’s done has been remarkable in a relatively short period of time.”
As an International Player Pathway Program participant, the Patriots had the option to keep Johnson on their practice squad as an 11th-man exception. In other words, he’d be able to stick around for the season as an extra practice squadder, but he wouldn’t be eligible for promotion to the active 53-man roster. But once the regular season began, the Patriots opted not to use that exemption, instead keeping him as a regular practice squad member who would be eligible to play if needed.
Now, with starting fullback James Develin on injured reserve with a neck injury, Johnson is getting his chance, a chance that would have seemed laughable only a few months ago.
“I was in a position where I thought football was over for me. A year ago I was back in Germany playing for my old team over there, so I thought my football journey was pretty much over,” Johnson told The Daily News during training camp in August. “To get this opportunity to be here and to work with these guys and try to get better every day, it’s amazing.”
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
