Bennett could be latest 'challenging' player to embrace Belichick

FOXBOROUGH — Rodney Harrison, Corey Dillon and Randy Moss all had a couple of things in common. All were exceptionally talented football players, and all had a reputation of being challenging personalities prior to arriving in New England.
Yet, once in Foxboro, all of those supposed issues seemingly vanished.
Harrison and Dillon were model citizens, became Super Bowl champions, and now Harrison is being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.
Moss posted one of the greatest receiving seasons in NFL history, and while his New England tenure ended dramatically, he remains a fixture around the team and was present at practice just this weekend.
What is it about the Patriots that gets supposedly difficult players to buy in? Ask around and they’ll all tell you it’s Bill Belichick. Just this week, we saw another example of why.
In the days leading up to training camp, newly acquired defensive end Michael Bennett had a personal situation come up at home.
Bennett, who did not take part in OTAs this spring, went to his new coach and asked for some time off. Given Belichick’s unsentimental reputation, he probably expected a frosty response. But, instead, Belichick allowed him time to take care of everything, ultimately excusing him for the first three days of training camp.
“It’s nice when you have a coach that sees you as a human being, not just a number, and you’re able to go talk to him, tell him what’s going on, and you’re able to go take care of it,” Bennett said.
“That just makes you want to play harder for a coach. When he believes in you, and lets you take care of your family first.
“When you have a boss who respects you as a man, it’s easy to go out there and play for him like that. I think, for me, it’s easy to look him in the eye and whatever he asks me to do, I’ll do it simply because I know he respects me as a human being and I respect that.”
Coming from someone like Michael Bennett, a comment like that speaks volumes.
Bennett is a player who marches to the beat of his own drum, and he’s long been known as one of the most outspoken players in the league. Whether it’s a football issue or an off-field matter like social justice or race relations, he’s not afraid to let people know exactly what he thinks.
If Bennett doesn’t like the way things are being run, he’ll speak out about it, potentially creating the kind of distraction NFL coaches loathe.
But Bennett is also an undeniable talent, and even at age 33 he remains one of the most consistent and productive pass rushers in the league. The former Philadelphia, Seattle and Tampa Bay star recorded 34 tackles and nine sacks (one off his career high) last fall with the Eagles, and according to Pro Football Focus, Bennett has the third-highest pressure total of any player in the NFL over the past five seasons.
That talent was on full display for everybody to see Sunday morning.
Fresh off a long, sleepless flight from Hawaii, Bennett stepped onto the practice field for the first time this summer and dominated. During run drills, he consistently got the best of starting right guard Shaq Mason, one of the best at his position in the league.
He cleanly won his only rep during one on one drills, and in live team drills near the end of practice, Bennett clobbered rookie Hjalte Froholdt to penetrate the backfield.
He was the team’s clear-cut No. 1 pass rusher, and if Sunday was a sign of things to come, Belichick may have already earned the trust of a player capable of filling the sizable void left by Trey Flowers.
Belichick’s track record with challenging personalities isn’t perfect — see Adalius Thomas, who Bennett coincidentally shouted out as a role model during his remarks. But one of his more recent successes came with Bennett’s brother Martellus. Another colorful personality who clashed with coaches at other stops around the league, the veteran tight end fit right in and helped the Patriots win a Super Bowl in 2016.
During that time, Bennett heard all about what made coach Belichick different.
“He said that coach Belichick is a great coach and he’s always going to ask you to do more than what you’re capable of doing, make you change positions or make you do things that you’re not used to doing and work on every skill,” Bennett said. “I’m happy about that. That’s all you can ask for as a player is a coach who wants to help you continue to get better and help you prove yourself over and over.”
Now he’s seeing it for himself.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com or @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.