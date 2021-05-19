Bergeron adds to legacy with a flick of his skate, B's take series lead 

BOSTON — There’s a reason he’s been known as Saint Patrice around these parts for a while now.
Sure, he’s made a number of the biggest plays in Bruins history — the Game 7 OT winner to defeat Toronto in 2013 and the Cup-winning goal two years in Vancouver jump immediately to mind. Everyone knows he’s also one of the best three-zone players in the sport’s history, as well as one of the most beloved players to ever tug on the spoked-B.
But what really makes Bergeron shine so brilliantly, what has truly set him apart from other great players, is the myriad of ways he can creatively swing the game in his team’s favor with a seemingly innocuous play.
In Game 3 of Boston’s playoff series with the Washington Capitals Thursday night at TD Garden, it was The Skate Tap that Bergeron added to his resume of memorable game-altering sequences.
Subtle as it was effective, Bergeron used the blade of his skate to re-direct — not kick, which is illegal, but more guide the puck — over to linemate Brad Marchand to tie the game with 8:28 to go in regulation.
That marker would send the two clubs to overtime for the third time in as many games since this series started last Saturday. Boston and Washington also extended their NHL record to 12 straight playoff games played between each other (starting in 1998, when Bergeron was a 13-year-old playing in Quebec) that would be decided by one goal.
It took almost six minutes into the second extra session before Craig Smith’s first goal as a Bruin gave Boston a 3-2 win and a 2-games-to-1 lead in this East Division first round series.
Had it not been for Bergeron’s quick thinking some 34 minutes of hockey earlier, Boston never would’ve been in position to win in extra time.
The chronology that led to Marchand’s goal actually started 32 seconds earlier when Capitals center Nic Dowd used the blade of his stick to fish hook Charlie McAvoy in the face as both were racing up ice out of the Washington zone. That ill-timed high sticking penalty put Boston on the power play for the fifth time, and the team’s top unit stormed the Capitals castle immediately.
Bergeron used the same re-direction play with his skates seconds before the actual goal, funneling a David Pastrnak feed over to Marchand at the near post. Marchand took a half-second to gather the puck in an attempt to lift a forehand shot into the netting, but that gave Caps goalie Ilya Samsonov just enough time to get over and turn the bid aside.
Samsonov wasn’t as fortunate just seconds later.
Continuing to cycle the puck in the zone, Boston got another chance — and this time cashed in. Pastrnak threw a backhand pass up from the left wall to Matt Grzelcyk at the top of the point, and he faked a shot before dishing off to McAvoy in the far circle. McAvoy quickly directed the puck to Bergeron in the bumper slot, who in turn whipped a pass to Marchand stationed at the far post.
With long-time former teammate Zdeno Chara having been beaten and scrambling to get back and prevent him from scoring, Marchand calmly batted the puck out of mid air past a scrambling Samsonov to tie the game.
“It’s a second effort league,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said postgame, “and that’s how you score in this league.”
So what wizardry will Saint Patrice before Friday night in Game 4 back at the Garden?
We can’t wait to find out.
