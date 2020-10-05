According to the NFL Network, the NFL players have spoken.
In a tweet the NFL Network sent out in late July, it noted about the soon-to-be-released “NFL Top 100”:
“As voted on by the players, #NFLTop100 Players of 2020”
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning Most Valuable Player from the 2019 “regular season,” was deemed the No. 1 player in the NFL.
A common occurrence. Now-Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was voted No. 1 in 2016 after copping the MVP Award with Carolina in 2015. It’s sort of an “attaboy,” I guess.
Surprising?
Ahhhhhh ... Absolutely!
Did the NFL players not watch the way Jackson played against the Titans last January, unable to throw the ball with success while trailing in the AFC Divisional game?
Did the NFL players look at Jackson’s playoff career, 0-2.
Did those same NFL players, who voted this past offseason, not watch the Super Bowl, with Patrick Mahomes pulling a G.O.A.T. move (a Tom Brady move, of course), and turning a 10-point fourth quarter deficit into a Lombardi Trophy?
I’m pretty sure on the third question, about the Super Bowl.
No.
Because if they watched that game, in which Mahomes played against the San Francisco 49ers, they would’ve understood everything you need to know about a player with a championship at stake.
Mahomes — who will face the Patriots Monday night — is the best. And second place isn’t even close.
Here’s the other, maybe bigger head scratcher. The NFL players, keeping it “100,” voted Mahomes as the fourth best player in 2020.
Russell Wilson was voted No. 2, which is a perfect place for him. And Aaron Donald, who has gotten more great press for very little team accomplishment, was No. 3.
Maybe the gaffe was No. 1 and No. 4. Maybe they should’ve been reversed.
There is no debate.
Mahomes is playing the position of quarterback maybe better than it has ever been played before.
Yup. I said it.
Don’t worry Tom Brady fans. He’s still the all-time best. He maybe always will own that moniker. But Mahomes’ career is only 25% complete.
Mahomes, today, is doing this differently than even Brady did. He’s got that Aaron Rodgers ingenuity, John Elway’s mojo and, yes, Brady’s precision.
There are extenuating circumstances, though, maybe a tad unfair on his behalf.
Everybody he throws the ball to seems open. Everybody. Little guys. Big guys. Strong guys. Fast guys. And even fullbacks.
The offense the Chiefs run isn’t anything we’ve really seen either. Rather than focusing on what a defense is trying to do, the Chiefs’ motioning and speed merchants roaming behind Mahomes is enough to make your head spin.
Mahomes has maybe the best offensive passing mind in the game over the last two decades in Andy Reid.
But remember, if you believe the Reid connection is a basis for Mahomes then you had better say Brady had the greatest coach of all-time, Bill Belichick, at his beckon call.
The Chiefs’ win over the Ravens last Monday night was a head-scratcher.
Jackson, who all week said it wasn’t “me versus Patrick,” looked like the pressure of meeting Mahomes had caught up with him.
Jackson is not the passer Mahomes is and never will be even close. Mahomes is a former shortstop and his throwing motion borders on perfect. Jackson is a flinger, albeit a very good one at times.
The fact that Jackson is 0-10 when the Ravens are trailing after one half exemplifies the issue.
“Trailing” isn’t a hurdle for Mahomes. In fact, it might be a fuel.
He’s fearless. Which makes him lethal.
Which brings us to today: New England at Kansas City.
We’ve heard about Mahomes’ issues with the Patriots, which was Brady and Belichick. He caught Brady at a few bad times in 2018 (including AFC title game in Jan. of 2019).
And Belichick, twice, amazingly kept Mahomes and Chiefs from scoring a first half touchdown. Of course, in one of those games the Chiefs scored 31 second half points in a 43-40 loss.
And twice, both Patriots walk-off wins, ended without Mahomes getting a chance to answer.
Do the Patriots have a chance later today?
I would’ve said yes, before the news about Cam Newton and his positive COVID-19 test.
The Chiefs are coming off a tough, physical Monday night win in Baltimore, getting a little less time to rest.
The Chiefs are defending Super Bowl champs, which means they are due for a clunker. It just happens to Super Bowl champs every year.
And the Patriots, with Newton, are intriguing on offense, with the ability to control the clock with their impressive running game (250 yards last week).
But Newton isn’t playing. And if he were, I wouldn’t bet against this guy, Mahomes.
He’s the best. And with regrets to Wilson in Seattle, it isn’t even close.
And I’m not inclined to ever bet against the best.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
PATRIOTS TO PLAY MONDAY
The NFL will have a rare Monday night doubleheader after moving this weekend’s marquee matchup — the Patriots vs. the Chiefs — back a day over coronavirus concerns.
New England and Kansas City were scheduled to square off Sunday. But Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list this weekend.
Further testing showed none of their teammates were infected with the virus.
So, Monday night, the Patriots’ game at Kansas City airing on CBS will start at 7:05 p.m.. The original Monday night game pitting Atlanta and Green Bay is bumped back 45 minutes and will now kick off at 8:50 on ESPN.
An outbreak of COVID-19 on the Tennessee Titans earlier forced the NFL to postpone the today’s Titans-Steelers game to Oct. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.