New England, for the most part, has made the transition from Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, a k a the two G.O.A.T.’s, to “In Belichick We Trust.”
Almost too seamlessly. Almost as if we’re already on to Cincinnati.
In other words, Brady, not Belichick, is the one who blew it.
Belichick will show ‘em all, including Brady, who was the true alpha male here over the two dynasties and six Lombardi Trophies.
Of course, it wasn’t that simple, particularly near the end.
This was a complex relationship with many layers, twists and turns (see Alex Guerrero), and, in the end, had run its course.
It should be noted that their 20-year relationship was the longest in pro football history for a head coach and quarterback.
As for Brady ... how soon we forget the facts.
This is Tom “Bleepin” Brady here. This is “12.” This is a fourth quarter, clutch machine.
This is the guy opposing players on offense would get up off their benches, in the final two minutes, to see a master at work.
How did you think Brady went from being the 199th player chosen overall, replacing a Patriots legend in Drew Bledsoe, before copping the Super Bowl MVP award 22 months later?
Brady is among the most competitive athletes we have ever witnessed in Boston/New England sports over the last 50 years.
Yes, he’s Belichick’s match when it comes to compete level.
We could go through so many other seasons, like 2007, maybe the best ever for a quarterback. We could go through the other MVP awards and Super Bowl trophies if you’d like, each Brady story as good if not better than the one before.
But this is a newspaper column. Not a book.
He has played injured, more injured than we’ll ever know in January and February games.
Do you think Brady has something to prove in 2020?
Last year was his most disappointing as a Patriot. He and Belichick were not on the same page. After the 8-0 start, which we found out later was a mirage, the Patriots were exposed by the Ravens. A “moody” Brady had the worst run of his career at 4-5. Rather than focus on that year, though, I am throwing out as a bad year.
Here comes the kicker: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, offensively, have as much talent as any Patriots team he has guided.
Bucs wideouts Mike Evans (67 rec., 1,167 yards, 8 TDs in 13 games) and Chris Godwin (86 rec., 1,333 yards, 9 TDs in 14 games) are game-breakers, not chain-movers.
At tight end, it’s Rob Gronkowski, who batteries have been recharged, and his backups, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard would be starters in New England.
The Bucs have a pretty good running backs room with recently-acquired Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and LeSean McCoy, as good as any trio in the league. And Fournette, like Brady, has much to prove after being dumped by the Jacksonville Jaguars after a nice rebound year in 2019 with 1,152 rushing yards and 522 receiving yards.
Brady’s obsession with one or two receivers – see Julian Edelman and Gronkowski – which was an issue his last few seasons here, including the recent Super Bowl trips, will not be an issue.
This is not by any means going to be easy. This is not a championship-proven offensive group outside of Gronkowski. And the players’-loving head coach, Bruce Arians, has only one playoff victory on his resume despite a 56-39-1 record.
But that’s where Brady comes in. He has what the Buccaneers need: Direction, a great quarterback most of all, a mentality to win every play every day.
Inspiring his teammates is not rocket science for Brady. They watch him every day and they realize he does the extra work needed.
Defense is another question. Maybe that will do the Bucs in.
As for Brady, I’d bet he’s going to have a great year, in the 40 TD category. The Bucs are going to be better than they’ve ever been since their Super Bowl win, which I guess isn’t saying much. Of course, Super Bowls are never guarantees, MVP Brady or not. Other stuff, including a lucky break or two.
But don’t play the Patriots-will-win-more-than-the-Bucs game. And personally, I think the Patriots will scrape their way into January football.
My bet is the Brady and Bucs marriage won’t be a long one, maybe two years. But it will be successful, especially in 2020. Past performance matters and Brady is still too good, too driven with too much to prove.
