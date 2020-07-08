North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.