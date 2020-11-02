BILL BURT: Belichick admits 2020 team never really had chance

Bill Belichick lied. Well, maybe a white lie.
Back in 2000, during a gathering with a small gaggle of reporters in the old Sullivan Stadium conference room a week after his hiring, he said he would never mortgage the future to win a Super Bowl.
The goal, he said, was to be competitive every single year.
After Year 1 -- a 5-11 season -- he kept his word. The Patriots were kings of the AFC and, really, kings of the NFL with nine Super Bowl appearances.
During his weekly radio gig with WEEI, he said this:
"It’s obvious that we didn’t have any money (left to spend). It’s nobody’s fault. That’s what we did the last five years. We sold out. We won three Super Bowls, played in a fourth, and played in an AFC Championship Game ... This year, we had less to work with. It's not an excuse. It's just a fact."
OK, technically speaking, it wasn’t a lie. The Patriots sold out for a five-year run, says Belichick, by messing with the salary cap, guaranteeing short term years, etc.
He’s not kidding. It is a fact.
Brady left with a $13.5 million dead cap hit for this 2020 season. Stephon Gilmore, who had his contract reworked three times in the last two years, is a $25 million hit.
While the Patriots do have about an estimated $24 million in space to add players, there will be a price to pay if they deal away someone like Gilmore, who would cost about $12.5 million of the $24 million in cap space due to pre-paid bonuses.
Eventually, as they say, you have to pay the piper.
Keeping Brady could’ve been accomplished, but it would have cost the Patriots in 2021 or 2022 in big, dead cap space.
Belichick apparently didn’t see a championship on the horizon, even with Brady.
This, again, is the truth. What is happening in 2020 is the Patriots are going to clean up their financial messes. I don’t think too many people would trade any of the previous Super Bowl victories to be sitting better in terms of cap management.
There are other extenuating circumstances for the Patriots woes, as in the draft. The Patriots, especially in the top two rounds, haven’t done well enough.
Since 2015, the Patriots have drafted eight players in the first and second round (excluding the 2020 NFL Draft) and they’ve really hit, it appears, on one – offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.
Sony Michel, a first rounder in 2018, has been decent, and had a nice run in the playoff run (six TDs). The rest have been non-factors or not very good.
Sure, Belichick have had some nice, late hits, like third-rounder Joe Thuney (2016) and fourth-rounder Trey Flowers (2015), but not enough to make up for the misses.
The first round pick on wide receiver N’Keal Harry has been an blunder thus far, at least compared to a few receivers taken after him, especially one of the NFL’s top game-changers, D.K. Metcalf, in Seattle.
The message to his current team is not a positive one. While they will practice, do their regular scheming and try to score more points than their foe, winning, in the end, is not the be-all, end-all. They are basically going through a tryout an extended, two-month tryout going forward, at nearly every position.
At least we know the truth.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
