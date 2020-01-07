It's not easy being the New England Patriots.
For most teams, it's just not "your" year. For the Patriots, early exits or disappointments are treated more like funerals.
The Patriots played in three consecutive Super Bowls and four of the last five.
How about this for an excuse? Maybe they are tired.
Since the turn of the century only one other team, the Seattle Seahawks (2013-14), have been to back-to-back Super Bowls. And no team, other than the 2017 Patriots, have overcome a Super Bowl and returned to the Super Bowl the next year.
But that doesn't mean the Patriots didn't have faults in 2019. In fact, there were several, some worse than others.
Bill Belichick, the coach, had a Hall of Fame season. What his team did with the offensive line and receiving issues was historic. And defensively, despite a few blips it was outstanding for four months.
But Bill Belichick, president of football operations, didn't have a banner season compared to others. In other words, his Midas touch, was missing on a lot of key decisions.
Here are 10 Belichick decisions that didn't hit the mark:
1. Tight end disaster
The New England Patriots revolutionized the tight end position in 2010. In 2019, they rendered it useless. How else are we to read into the production at the position. What was worse? Replacing Rob Gronkowski with Ben Watson, who was suspended the first four games for PEDs or trading the oft-injured Jacob Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks for a conditional 7th round pick? Hollister (41 rec., 349 yards, 3 TDs) missed five games, but his productivity dwarfed Watson (17 rec., 139 yards). Tom Brady’s chains-moving approach needed better in 2019.
2. Sony Michel slide
We weren’t complaining about Sony Michel last January and February, when he rushed for six playoff TDs, and 105 yards per game. We expected a jump in 2019, as in another year of experience. Instead, he flopped. Georgia teammate Nick Chubb, drafted four picks after Michel by the Browns, has proven to be a much better power back. Michel isn’t bad. He seems to have too many carries for little to no gain. Chubb also had 36 receptions versus only 12 for Michel. Chubb is better.
3. Blind side botched
Unforeseen injuries (aren’t they all unforeseen?) at left tackle to Isaiah Wynn (toe) and at center to David Andrews (embolism) sent this offensive line into a tailspin. Andrews was freakish and unexpected. Wynn’s was not so surprising. While they survived at center with Ted Karras, the left tackle position didn’t help the struggling confidence of this offense. It might have been too much to ask to depend on Wynn, now 2 for 2 with tough injuries over his early career. Left tackle has been a position of strength for most of Brady’s 19 seasons as a starter. This year, protection was an issue as was running the football with any consistency.
4. Failed A.B. Experiment
On paper it was brilliant, adding the best wide receiver over the last six years to Brady’s weaponry. In the real world, though, it ended up like most people figured … really bad. Brown’s pathetic showing with the Raiders should have scared the Patriots off. He wasn’t worth the risk. The worst part, though, wasn’t that the A.B. Experiment failed, it was the fact the Patriots guaranteed him about $11 million. After releasing this high-risk diva, the Patriots were hampered from any more key additions because of the salary cap due to Brown’s contract.
5. Blah 2019 draft class
Depending on rookies to compete for championships is usually a losing proposition. But the 2019 Patriots could have used a couple of surprising years from this draft class and, well, they didn’t get it. The most productive player was probably the punter, Jake Bailey, taken in the fifth round. First round pick N’Keal Harry, despite signs, never got going after a summer injury, and Chase Winovich had a quiet ending after a loud start rushing the passer. Second-round pick Joejuan Williams and third round pick Damien Harris were disappointments. While it’s too early to assess the draft, particularly with a potential starting quarterback in Jarrett Stidham (4th round), there were no game-changers this season.
6. Patterson factor
It’s the little things that win for the Patriots and this area was a big miss. The Patriots were as good as they’ve ever been at shutting down opposing kickoff and punt returners and bothering/blocking punts. They have three players literally focused on those chores, including Matthew Slater, Justin Bethel and Nate Ebner. But when it came to kickoff returns it was another disaster. Losing Cordarelle Patterson, who got a $1.5 million bump in pay (to $5.75 million) with the Bears, was felt not only as a returner but as a nifty, explosive running back.
7. Metcalf miss
Speaking of game-changers, D.K. Metcalf looks like a Hall of Famer as a rookie receiver, taken 64th overall. Why is that important? Because the Patriots took a receiver at 32nd overall (Harry) and a little-used cornerback at 45th overall (Williams). Metcalf has the size and, more importantly, the speed to make things happen like he did on Sunday in Seattle's win over Philadelphia. At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, he is basically a Josh Gordon clone with his chiseled body and wonderful gait. Imagine that specimen as a target for Brady.
8. Sanu drop
The Patriots biggest in-season move of 2019, a trade for Mohamed Sanu (for a second round pick), was supposed to be a game-changer. Sanu was noted as a mover of the chains among some talented speed receivers in Atlanta. Amazingly, at $6 million, he looked out of place from Day 1. It’s a common thing that new, accomplished receivers come to New England and struggle. Apparently, learning the playbook, particularly Brady’s playbook, is very difficult. The Patriots never had the threat of explosiveness and it caught up with them.
9. Gordon risk
Speaking of the wide receiver position, in 2019, Gordon was pretty much what he has been his entire career – undependable. He was a Hall of Fame talent and showed signs of it, even earlier this year. But his off-the-field issues, which were well-known, came back. He was the Patriots top “speed “ guy and when he got hurt and was later released, it ended the Patriots potential for explosive plays.
10. Belichick’s full plate
When Bill Belichick decided not to replace Brian Flores it was looked at, at least in this space, as a win for the Patriots. With Josh McDaniels more than capable of running the offense, Belichick would spend more time meeting time with the defense. Well, Belichick is at his best when he’s the head coach with two lieutenants running the offense and defense. With the issues on offense this year, it would’ve been nice to be a little more involved on that side of the ball. The guess is that won’t happen in 2020, that with a new offensive coordinator, Belichick will name a head of the defense.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
