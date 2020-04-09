Tom Brady buried the lede.
The legendary quarterback spent two hours on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM Radio, which meant he was asked about his sex life, his waterfront home/lease from Derek Jeter and, of course, his last meeting with owner Bob Kraft and phone call to Bill Belichick.
Brady revealed some interesting personal thoughts, including the fact he didn’t trust anyone not named Julian Edelman to throw the ball to and had conversations with Belichick about that topic. He said he also cried leaving Kraft’s home.
Brady also cursed a little bit, which is recommended on paid radio and podcasts.
But the most important thing he probably said about his time with the Patriots and, more to the point, his relationship with Belichick was that “it was just time to move on.”
That’s it. End of story. Well, sort of.
Brady never got into real, truthful Brady-Belichick drama, particularly in the second decade, including Jimmy Garoppolo’s looming presence, Alex Guerrero’s role and the disrespect Brady felt.
Those facts, at least from Brady’s view, won’t be revealed for several years.
Or the fact that the Krafts, including son Jonathan Kraft, chose Belichick over Brady.
Why did they choose Belichick? Because Belichick is going nowhere. For several years.
He appears to be ready, willing and able to stick this out another seven years. Maybe more.
If Belichick was near the end, say, calling it a career after the 2021 season, keeping Brady at a semi-reduced rate would have been plausible.
That’s not the kind of stuff for Howard Stern. Not juicy enough.
Neither was going into Brady’s assertion that “it was time to move on.”
Two decades was unheard of when players were basically the property of pro franchises and today it’s impossible due to salary caps, free agency and how tough it is to win double figure games every single year.
As for hard feelings, there doesn’t appear to be any between the Krafts, Belichick and Brady.
He has some personal goals he is chasing and he found the place to chase them, albeit a comfortable one.
He deserves that opportunity. It’s a great story, two forces agreeing to move on with class.
Though it is boring radio.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
