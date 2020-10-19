If I was handed a nickel every time I heard someone tell me “the fix is in” and some commissioner from some sport was doing his or her darnedest to make sure some final series was going to go the full seven games, I’d have a million bucks in the bank.
The thinking is more games means more viewers, which means more interest, which means more revenue and, most of all, means everybody can raise their rates for next year.
Hence "the fix."
I get it. We are call cynics. And conspiracy theories are fun.
Well, it would be nice to add some nickels to my bank account. If there is a commissioner, say Rob Manfred, who could pull some strings in the background, maybe tightening up the strike zone of the winning team, to get this World Series, pitting the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, I might be all-in.
Baseball could use a shot in the arm, beyond the fact that 90 percent of those that don’t follow the sport anymore, predicted its demise three days into the COVID-19 season when about 20 Miami Marlins contracted the virus.
Dancing With The Stars clubbed the opening night of the NLCS (Dodgers-Braves) nearly 2-to-1 in viewers over two hours last week. While most TV ratings for sports are down, being doubled by DWTS shouldn't happen.
But here's some good news. The baseball in October has been riveting and great. And Major League Baseball is coming off two exceptional seven-game championship series – Rays over Astros and Dodgers over Braves. A little bad blood was brewing in both series, which was cool.
The new, COVID-19 playoffs, consisted of 16 teams when it started on Sept. 29.
We expected, in this disjointed 10 weeks of regular season baseball to see the Bad News Bears versus the Washington Generals in late October.
Some .500 team against some just-over .500 team.
“We” were wrong.
We have ended up with the iron, the best of the best: Dodgers versus Rays.
Two franchises that couldn’t be different.
The Dodgers have deep rich history since moving to Los Angeles in 1958, boat loads of money, a legendary fan base rivaling the Yankees and Red Sox, and a lineup with four MVP candidates.
The Rays have only been around since 1998, they have very little in terms of revenue, they have no fan base but they have the best pitching staff in baseball.
What unites them is the need for a World Series title.
The Dodgers not only haven’t won it all since 1988 (see Kirk Gibson pinch hit walkoff HR), but they’ve been to five of the last eight league championship series, now three of the last five World Series.
The Rays are the ultimate underdog. They ranked 27th in salaries at $28.6 million in this shortened season, or about the same amount Mookie Betts will make next year. They are on a 3-year playoff run and have that afraid-of-nobody way about them.
The Dodgers want to win it for manager Dave Roberts.
The Rays want to win it for the small markets.
We have some interesting storylines.
Baseball could really use that shot in the arm over the next week, maybe an elongated series, that goes, hopefully, seven games, with maybe, say, Mookie Betts ending it all with a walk-off grand slam in Game 7.
Baseball can dream, can't it?
Let’s go Commissioner Manford. Get to work.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
THE 116th WORLD SERIES
Best-of-seven
(Italics below indicate "if necessary")
NOTE: All games at Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 20
• Game 1, TB vs. LAD, 8 p.m., FOX
Wednesday, Oct. 21
• Game 2, TB vs. LAD, 8 p.m., FOX
Thursday, Oct. 22
OFF-DAY
Friday, Oct. 23
• Game 3, LAD vs. TB, 8 p.m., FOX
Saturday, Oct. 24
• Game 4, LAD vs. TB, 8 p.m., FOX
Sunday, Oct. 25
• Game 5, LAD vs. TB, 8 p.m., FOX
Monday, Oct. 26
OFF-DAY
Tuesday, Oct. 27
• Game 6, TB vs. LAD, 8 p.m., FOX
• Game 7, TB vs. LAD, 8 p.m., FOX
