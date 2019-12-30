FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots are 12-4 and, unlike 20 other NFL franchises, they will be playing football in January.
So what’s the problem?
Oh, I get it. Patriots losses are so few and far between that they are akin to funerals; unexpected, memorable and emotional.
We can blame Bill Belichick, in part, for that. The guy is highly unpleasant after losses, and even worse following meaningful losses like this one to Miami, 27-24, on Sunday.
And the blown opportunity, losing the bye, yesterday was really bad. I get that, too.
Most Super Bowl champs the last decade have done it via the bye week, and the Patriots are achy in a few key areas (see quarterback and No. 1 wide receiver).
There was a serious lackadaisical nature heading into Sunday’s game among everybody involved with the Patriots — team, fans and media. Everybody showed up and forgot the other team gets paid, too.
Patriots precision, a mainstay for much of the last two decades, has given way to human nature. This was a trap game against a hungry team with nothing to lose.
The Patriots usually win these season-enders, 30-something to 10.
But 2019 is different, unlike anything we’ve witnessed in the last two decades.
The Patriots, with their beefy 10th straight AFC East title and 12-4 record, were worse in the second half of the season than they were in the first half, finishing 4-4 after an 8-0 start.
That’s not normal around here.
“After Thanksgiving” has almost always been Patriots Time. The colder the better.
A year ago, the Patriots figured it out after two early December losses in Miami and Pittsburgh. They then ran the table and, quite honestly, did it in impressive fashion, going through Kansas City and Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes.
But, if we’re being honest, this two-loss December feels different, with both drubbings here in Foxborough.
Yes, I agree, it feels like it’s over.
Tom Brady is either hurt or old, or worse, both. The anemic offense couldn’t afford to rest a gimpy Julian Edelman, relegating him to decoy duty in which he got half (7) of his normal targets.
If any Patriots team over the last decade needed a week off in early January it was this one.
Wild Card Weekend is for other cities and other regions of the country. It’s a fun weekend of football for the “decent” teams, almost a faux feeling of exhilaration for the winners.
Well, welcome to the real world where places like Philadelphia, Nashville and Houston will treat these games like gold.
“Nobody feels sorry for us,” said Patriots safety Devin McCourty. “We shouldn’t feel sorry for ourselves. Our goal is to play in the playoffs. We’ve got a shot next week to move forward and get ready to go, or the end of our season will be next week if we don’t turn the page and play good football.”
McCourty is right. It’s not over.
In fact, if there is a team that has played “January” football — ugly as heck — your Patriots have a lot of experience with that in 2019.
The Patriots are indeed alive.
And if there is a team in any sport in any town, especially this one, that deserves the benefit of the doubt it is this one.
Bill Burt
