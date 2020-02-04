OK. I get it. It’s early. One Super Bowl. One Super Bowl MVP. And that Patrick Mahomes is, basically, a kid at 24-years-old.
But there is something special brewing here, something we’ve sort of known for the past two seasons.
Mahomes is not normal.
What he did Sunday night in the fourth quarter, after a sub-par three-plus quarters, at least by his standards, was special.
It went like this: Down 10 points. A 44-yard bomb on 3rd-and-15. Up by four points. Lombardi Trophy. And then the MVP Award.
Almost like a microwave.
There are bus stations full – A Bill Parcells term – of quarterbacks that have won one Super Bowl.
Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Steve Young, Kurt Warner, Russell Wilson, Joe Namath, Ken Stabler and Len Dawson are some of the great ones with one Lombardi Trophy to their name.
Mahomes has one, too.
But he is different. In some respects, he reminds us of another quarterback with those traits we saw in the fourth quarter.
Tom Brady.
Yup, I said it.
I get it. It’s not easy watching the baton being passed, especially when your guy is doing the passing. But Mahomes is playing the position, especially in the clutch, at the highest of levels.
There are other guys in that “clutch” category, like John Elway, Roger Staubach, Johnny Unitas, Peyton Manning and, of course, Joe Montana.
They all went to and won multiple championships. They were just a little bit different than the quarterbacks which won one title.
Their teams rose to the occasion because those aforementioned quarterbacks rose to the occasion.
“When Tom Brady is on the field, even when you’re down, you feel like you have a great chance to still win the game,” said former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson. “You have to understand how empowering that is for the rest of the team.”
Mahomes is that guy, like Elway, Staubach, Montana and, yup, Brady.
But there will be a hills and valleys along the way. Remember, Brady had a 10-year gap in between Super Bowl win No. 3 and No. 4.
Brady and Mahomes don't actually play the position alike -- Brady's best work in sitting in the pocket, while the athletic Mahomes' best work is usually on the move. But they might as well be twins when it comes to playing in crunch time.
Coaching helps. Mahomes appears to have a really good one in Andy Reid, a guy who has something to prove in terms of consistency on the big stage.
What happened Sunday really was special, when the odds were stacked against him and the Chiefs.
Rodgers is the only other guy who I figured was going to be a really great one. His legendary greatness never materialized.
I’m betting Mahomes does take it to the next level, chasing and maybe catching Montana’s four Super Bowl rings before setting his sights on the grandest prize of them all and You Know Who.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
