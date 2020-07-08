North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.