Bill Burt's Pro Football Picks -- Week 2

Sunday’s games
New England 38, MIAMI 20 ... A Miami mauling
TENNESSEE 31, Indianapolis 23 ... Titans playoff team
L.A. Chargers 30, DETROIT 24 ... Lions lost me
N.Y. GIANTS 23, Buffalo 20 ... Flip coin
BALTIMORE 26, Arizona 23 ... Guaranteed close game
Dallas 24, WASHINGTON 23 ... Skins will blow it
HOUSTON 27, Jacksonville 13 ... Lock of week
PITTSBURGH 24, Seattle 21 ... Probably goes OT
CINCINNATI 27, San Francisco 24 ... Not buying 49ers yet
Minnesota 20, GREEN BAY 17 ... No weather, no win
Kansas City 31, OAKLAND 24 ... I’m on KC bandwagon
L.A. RAMS 31, New Orleans 30 ... Game of the week
Chicago 27, DENVER 23 ... Last shot with Bears
ATLANTA 33, Philadelphia 30 ... Matt Ryan’s Super Bowl
Monday night
Cleveland 31, N.Y. JETS 23 ... Browns get lucky here
Home team in CAPS
Last week: 11-3-1
Season: 11-3-1
