Bill Burt's Pro Football Picks -- Week 2

Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on opening night last Thursday in Chicago. Bill Burt believes the Browns will rebound on the road in Denver on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Sunday’s games

New England 38, MIAMI 20 ... A Miami mauling

TENNESSEE 31, Indianapolis 23 ... Titans playoff team

L.A. Chargers 30, DETROIT 24 ... Lions lost me

N.Y. GIANTS 23, Buffalo 20 ... Flip coin

BALTIMORE 26, Arizona 23 ... Guaranteed close game

Dallas 24, WASHINGTON 23 ... Skins will blow it

HOUSTON 27, Jacksonville 13 ... Lock of week

PITTSBURGH 24, Seattle 21 ... Probably goes OT

CINCINNATI 27, San Francisco 24 ... Not buying 49ers yet

Minnesota 20, GREEN BAY 17 ... No weather, no win

Kansas City 31, OAKLAND 24 ... I’m on KC bandwagon

L.A. RAMS 31, New Orleans 30 ... Game of the week

Chicago 27, DENVER 23 ... Last shot with Bears

ATLANTA 33, Philadelphia 30 ... Matt Ryan’s Super Bowl

Monday night

Cleveland 31, N.Y. JETS 23 ... Browns get lucky here

Home team in CAPS

Last week: 11-3-1

Season: 11-3-1

