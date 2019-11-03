Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 9

Browns running back Nick Chubb fumbles the ball during the game Sunday.

Sunday’s games

New England 33, BALTIMORE 13 ... No doubt who is No. 1

Houston 26, JACKSONVILLE 23 ... Nothing easy for Texans

BUFFALO 20, Washington 19 ... Could be upset here

CAROLINA 23, Tennessee 20 ... Long done with Titans

PHILADELPHIA 31, Chicago 20 ... Bears huge disappointment

Minnesota 30, KANSAS CITY 20 ... A mess without Mahomes

N.Y. Jets 24, MIAMI 20 ... Dolphins worse hot mess

Indianapolis 24, PITTSBURGH 21 ... Fight to finish

OAKLAND 30, Detroit 29 ... Last play of the game

SEATTLE 33, Tampa Bay 24 ... Early scare, win easily

Cleveland 24, DENVER 17 ... Browns by default

Green Bay 30, L.A. CHARGERS 27 ... Tough pick here

Monday night

Dallas 38, N.Y. GIANTS 24 ... Cowboys need big effort

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 12-2

Season: 65-45-1

