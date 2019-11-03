Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 9

Sunday’s games
New England 33, BALTIMORE 13 ... No doubt who is No. 1
Houston 26, JACKSONVILLE 23 ... Nothing easy for Texans
BUFFALO 20, Washington 19 ... Could be upset here
CAROLINA 23, Tennessee 20 ... Long done with Titans
PHILADELPHIA 31, Chicago 20 ... Bears huge disappointment
Minnesota 30, KANSAS CITY 20 ... A mess without Mahomes
N.Y. Jets 24, MIAMI 20 ... Dolphins worse hot mess
Indianapolis 24, PITTSBURGH 21 ... Fight to finish
OAKLAND 30, Detroit 29 ... Last play of the game
SEATTLE 33, Tampa Bay 24 ... Early scare, win easily
Cleveland 24, DENVER 17 ... Browns by default
Green Bay 30, L.A. CHARGERS 27 ... Tough pick here
Monday night
Dallas 38, N.Y. GIANTS 24 ... Cowboys need big effort
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 12-2
Season: 65-45-1
