FOXBOROUGH — Tom Brady was 24 years old, in his 17th career NFL start, with 1:26 left on the clock.
The announcer said the New England Patriots should go conservative, take a knee, and head to overtime.
Oh yes, and one other thing: It was a Super Bowl.
Bill Belichick didn’t heed the advice of world renowned NFL analyst John Madden that evening. He went for the win, and we all know what happened. Brady dinked and dunked his way into field goal territory, and a dynasty was basically born.
Now, fast-forward nearly 18 years.
Brady, having seen it all at age 42, had the ball on the Patriots’ 25 with 57 seconds left in the half and the score tied.
In fact, the Patriots could have had 1:35 or so remaining on the clock if Belichick had called for a timeout after the opposing team failed on a third-down conversion.
So what did Belichick call?
A Brady handoff to Sony Michel for a 2-yard loss followed by a clock-expiring, meaningless 7-yard run by James White.
Did we mention it was against the last place Miami Dolphins? Did we mention a bye was at stake?
What was Belichick thinking?
He wasn’t thinking this, which is what he said on the set of the NFL’s Top 100, talking about his personal coaching dictum:
“You can go all the way back to a few hundred years B.C., Sun Tzu, ‘The Art of War.’ Attack weaknesses, utilize strengths and figure out what the strengths are on your team. There are some things you have to protect. Find the weaknesses of your opponent and attack. You can’t win a war by digging a hole. You gotta attack. You have to figure out where you want to attack, how you want to attack and that changes week to week and game to game.”
Under Belichick, the Patriots have always had a “go for it” mentality, annually among league leaders in fourth down attempts.
The second quarter decision to run the clock out was weird.
Really weird.
Belichick was afraid to allow Brady and the offense to take a shot against one of the worst NFL defenses in 2019.
He picked a bad time to exhibit zero confidence in the best quarterback that ever lived.
That’s not the message you want to send to the other 52 guys, whose careers have hinged on many of Brady’s passes.
It was a mistake.
During crunch time, it’s Brady or bust.
All signs point to the Belichick-Brady Era coming to an end next week or, maybe, early February. The writing and the body language is on the wall.
That’s OK. Twenty years is twice as long as most of these incredible coach-franchise QB relationships last.
The Patriots’ defense is the strength of this team. At least it had been from opening day until the last few minutes of last Sunday.
But the Patriots aren’t beating anybody, particularly with his disjointed running attack, without Brady doing something special at some point. Even if the Patriots slip past the Titans on Saturday night, the rest of the schedule would be against a Who’s Who of star quarterbacks.
Brady was upbeat yesterday. He downplayed several questions referring to his “confidence,” which was no doubt shaken last Sunday afternoon.
Belichick and Brady have been at this for a long time. We will probably find out in a few months about the rockier moments of their relationship.
For now, though, beginning Saturday night, it would be nice to see Belichick and Brady on the same page.
