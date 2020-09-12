Sunday’s Games

NEW ENGLAND 26, Miami 20 ... Disjointed win

Seattle 29, ATLANTA 27 ... Final seconds

BUFFALO 31, N.Y. Jets 17 ... Down on Jets

DETROIT 30, Chicago 17 ... Down on Trubisky

MINNESOTA 30, Green Bay 27 ... More points than expected

Philadelphia 24, WASHINGTON 10 ... Whatever Washington

CAROLINA 23, Las Vegas 20 ... Flip a coin

Indianapolis 30, JACKSONVILLE 23 ... Colts intrigue me

BALTIMORE 26, Cleveland 24 ... No guts to pick upset

L.A. Chargers 23, CINCINNATI 20 ... Burrow intrigues me

Tampa Bay 30, NEW ORLEANS 24 ... Not an upset

SAN FRANCISCO 27, Arizona 23 ... Could be upset here

L.A. RAMS 30, Dallas 26 ... Rams in must-win mode

Monday, September 14

Pittsburgh 23, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Tough win

DENVER 30, Tennessee 26 ... Don’t sleep on Broncos

Home teams in CAPS

 

Tags

Recommended for you