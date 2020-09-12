Sunday’s Games
NEW ENGLAND 26, Miami 20 ... Disjointed win
Seattle 29, ATLANTA 27 ... Final seconds
BUFFALO 31, N.Y. Jets 17 ... Down on Jets
DETROIT 30, Chicago 17 ... Down on Trubisky
MINNESOTA 30, Green Bay 27 ... More points than expected
Philadelphia 24, WASHINGTON 10 ... Whatever Washington
CAROLINA 23, Las Vegas 20 ... Flip a coin
Indianapolis 30, JACKSONVILLE 23 ... Colts intrigue me
BALTIMORE 26, Cleveland 24 ... No guts to pick upset
L.A. Chargers 23, CINCINNATI 20 ... Burrow intrigues me
Tampa Bay 30, NEW ORLEANS 24 ... Not an upset
SAN FRANCISCO 27, Arizona 23 ... Could be upset here
L.A. RAMS 30, Dallas 26 ... Rams in must-win mode
Monday, September 14
Pittsburgh 23, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Tough win
DENVER 30, Tennessee 26 ... Don’t sleep on Broncos
Home teams in CAPS
