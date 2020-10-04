Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 4

Sunday’s games
CHICAGO 23, Indianapolis 20 ... Bears D wins it
DETROIT 30, New Orleans 26 ... Upset? Like Lions
Arizona 30, CAROLINA 27 ...Could be upset here
CINCINNATI 31, Jacksonville 20 ... Love Bengals here
DALLAS 36, Cleveland 27 ... Cowboys must win
HOUSTON 27, Minnesota 24 ... Texans must, must win
Seattle 26, MIAMI 24 ... No guts to pick ‘Phins
TAMPA BAY 31, L.A. Chargers 30 ... Closer than you think
L.A. RAMS 38, N.Y. Giants 27 ... Won’t pick Giants again
Buffalo 28, LAS VEGAS 24 ... Raiders overrated
SAN FRANCISCO 41, Philadelphia 31 ... Eagles finished
Baltimore 23, WASHINGTON 20 ... Last second field goal
Monday night
GREEN BAY 48, Atlanta 24 ... No explanation needed
Date TBA
KANSAS CITY 31, New England 13 ... No chance without Cam
Last week: 7-7-1
Season: 27-17-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.