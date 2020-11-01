Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 8

Bill Burt says Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), shown here with the ball last week, will do it again on Sunday against Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

 Gary McCullough

Sunday's games

BUFFALO 27, New England 23 ... Pats fight 'til end

Tennessee 31, CINCINNATI 27 ... Don't have guts

CLEVELAND 24, Las Vegas 23 ... Last play of game

DETROIT 34, Indianapolis 27 ... Lions win again

GREEN BAY 33, Minnesota 27 ... Good game

KANSAS CITY 42, N.Y. Jets 10 ... Zero chance

L.A. Rams 26, MIAMI 21 ... Tua in trouble here

Pittsburgh 30, BALTIMORE 24 ... Better team wins

DENVER 24, L.A. Chargers 20 ... Flip a coin

CHICAGO 29, New Orleans 23 ... Big win for Bears

SEATTLE 36, San Francisco 33 ... Another tossup

PHILADELPHIA 34, Dallas 9 ... Come on, man!

Monday night

Tampa Bay 36, N.Y. GIANTS 24 ... Close for half

Homes teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-3

Season: 65-33-1

