Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 8

Sunday's games
BUFFALO 27, New England 23 ... Pats fight 'til end
Tennessee 31, CINCINNATI 27 ... Don't have guts
CLEVELAND 24, Las Vegas 23 ... Last play of game
DETROIT 34, Indianapolis 27 ... Lions win again
GREEN BAY 33, Minnesota 27 ... Good game
KANSAS CITY 42, N.Y. Jets 10 ... Zero chance
L.A. Rams 26, MIAMI 21 ... Tua in trouble here
Pittsburgh 30, BALTIMORE 24 ... Better team wins
DENVER 24, L.A. Chargers 20 ... Flip a coin
CHICAGO 29, New Orleans 23 ... Big win for Bears
SEATTLE 36, San Francisco 33 ... Another tossup
PHILADELPHIA 34, Dallas 9 ... Come on, man!
Monday night
Tampa Bay 36, N.Y. GIANTS 24 ... Close for half
Homes teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-3
Season: 65-33-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.